Elon Musk Hints Twitter May Not Remain Free For All: Twitter will no longer run for free, Elon Musk told these users will have to pay

Ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought Twitter, there was speculation that Twitter might be charged for its features. Now Musk has clarified the situation regarding this. He has informed through a tweet that some users may have to pay a charge for its use. However, this charge will not be for all users.

Musk wrote in his Twitter post that Twitter Inc. may charge a small fee from commercial and government users. While Twitter will always be free for normal users, it may cost a bit for commercial/government users. However, it has not been decided by Musk yet, how much will be charged for this and which other users can fall in this category.

Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Significantly, Musk has been suggesting several changes to Twitter since last month and after buying the company, Musk also said that he wants to enhance the platform with new features. Let us tell you that Musk remains in the headlines due to his unique and interesting tweets.

People seeking jobs from Elon Musk

Twitter hasn’t been fully acquired yet, but people on Twitter are asking for jobs from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. At the same time, many people have demanded a job as a joke. The Twitter tag list of the world’s richest person is full due to the demand for jobs.

$44 billion purchase

In the last week of April, Twitter has confirmed the sale of the company to Elon Musk for USD 44 billion. Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal said in his statement that Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world.