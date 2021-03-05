Elon Musk Humanoid Robot: What is Elon Musk’s Humanoid Robot: Alan Musk’s Robot Will Be Human

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, is poised to move faster in the world of technology. Musk said Thursday that the company is building a humanoid robot and its prototype will be ready by next year. Musk made the announcement on Tesla’s AI Day. “We will start with things that are boring and dangerous, things that people don’t like to do,” he said. The robot has already been called a fictional comic and movie character Iron Man on social media.Musk has not yet said whether the robot will be sold, or how much it will cost. Instead of a human face, there will be a screen that will display important information. The robot will have a big impact on the economy, Musk said. “Physical work will be an option in the future and will require a world average income,” Musk said.

Musk believes that with the advent of robots, people’s jobs can go, but right now it won’t. He said his prototype could be ready by next year. Musk, better known as Tony Stark, the famous character in Marvel comics and movies in real life, and the businessman who created Iron Man, had made many promises in the past, and their projects often hung.

What will happen

Robots that look like humans have remained very attractive but it is actually very difficult to make them and complete tasks like humans. Artificial intelligence has grown rapidly but is not developed enough to enable a section of people to do the work themselves. Right now they are doing things like cleaning or transporting goods.

Will not be sad

This robot will be 5 feet 8 inches. It can weigh up to 56 kg. It will be able to lift up to 20 kg and run at a speed of 5 miles per hour. Kasturi says, ‘If you ask him to take the bolt and put it in the car with the leaf, he will do it. Go to the store and ask me for a ration, I think we can do this kind of work. “I hope it doesn’t show up in bad sci-fi movies,” he joked about AI robots.