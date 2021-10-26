Elon Musk leaves Mark Zuckerberg behind; Tesla did this wonder on the basis of electric vehicles

Electric car maker Tesla on Monday joined the elite group of companies that have a market value of at least $1 trillion. With this achievement, Elon Musk has overtaken Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in terms of market value. In fact, on Monday, the company’s stock saw a jump of 12 percent. With this increase, the net worth of the company’s CEO Elon Musk has increased by $36.2 billion.

Let us tell you that after June 2010, it took 11 years for this company to achieve this position. On the other hand, Facebook had achieved it fast. But the market value of Facebook is less than $1 trillion due to the stock sale of Facebook in the past two months. Other US-listed members of the trillion-dollar club also include Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.

The addition of Tesla to the megacap technology conglomerate, many of the automotive industries are on the verge of massive transformation. In fact, electric vehicles are expected to replace gas-powered cars globally. Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk is being seen as a motivator behind this change.

Two positive news are believed to be behind the jump in Tesla shares on Monday. In fact, Hertz has ordered 100,000 Tesla cars to be included in its fleet. With this, Morgan Stanley has raised the target price of Tesla’s stock to $1,200.

The effect of these news was that the company’s shares saw a rapid jump and Tesla’s market cap crossed $ 1 trillion. Although it is less than half of the world’s most valuable company Apple. Let us tell you that the market cap of Apple is $ 2.5 trillion.

It is noteworthy that Elon Musk’s electric cars are being liked a lot. Its effect is clearly being seen on their business as well. American entrepreneur Allen founded the electric car company Tesla in 2004. During that time he had said that “in the coming future everything will be based on electric”.

The auto industry in India is also moving from petrol and diesel to electric cars. The biggest reason for this is believed to be rising oil prices and pollution. Many foreign companies making electric vehicles in the Indian market are preparing to come to India. Which was started by Tesla. It is worth noting that officially the company has been registered in Bangalore. The company’s office is located at Richmond Circle Junction, opposite Bangalore Club.