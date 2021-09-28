Elon Musk, Live at the Code Conference

We’re here at the 2021 Code conference in Beverly Hills, Calif. — and very soon, Elon Musk will take the stage in an interview with Kara Swisher. As always with Musk, there will be more than enough to talk about. The latest from Tesla, self-driving, and that’s where the Cybertruck development is. Just today, we learned that Tesla is being prosecuted by Texas police after five officers were slammed by a Model X on Autopilot.

Then we have SpaceX, space tourism and satellite internet. Plus, we can talk about Dogecoin, Twitter, and whether Musk is thinking more about the Securities and Exchange Commission these days.

Oh, and of course, we can revisit the topic of whether we’re still living in a simulation or if we can survive. (hey, fourth matrix The movie is coming, so why not?) So yes, a lot can happen. We’ll be live-blogging his interview with Swisher right here.