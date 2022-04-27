Elon Musk may be the next owner of Twitter a company considering an offer of $43 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be the next owner of Twitter. Because the offer made by Elon Musk to Twitter is being considered by the social media company. According to a Reuters report, the deal between Elon Musk and Twitter can happen at any time. Meanwhile, Twitter shares have risen 5.3% in premarket trading amid this news.

According to the information, the price per share of Twitter was $ 54.20 offered by Elon Musk. Which was called the best and last by the Tesla CEO. The new report also said that Twitter may announce a deal worth $ 43 billion by late Monday or may even put new offers in front of Anal Musk. Ace because the social site’s board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders. At the same time, it is also being said that the deal is more likely to break at the last minute.

Elon Musk had offered $ 43 billion i.e. about 3273.44 billion rupees to buy Twitter. But Twitter had turned it down and the controversy about it also increased. However, now a report has claimed that the social site is preparing to deal with Elon Musk. If Twitter’s board agrees and Musk gets a good deal, then Twitter Elon Musk will have 100% ownership of Twitter.

It is also not confirmed that Twitter will accept the offers made by Elon Musk. There may be more talk about it now and the social site may look for more good deals.

Tesla company CEO Elon Musk is the world’s richest person, who currently has a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter. His net worth is $269.7 billion. That is, around Rs 20.68 lakh crore.