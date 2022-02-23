Elon Musk new girlfriend Natasha Bassett know about relationship details

Natasha Bassett is a 27 year old Australian actress. Bassett began his acting career at the age of 14. In 2019, she moved to New York to enroll in drama school.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and CEO of electric car maker Tesla, had a breakup in September last year. Now after 6 months, he is in a relationship once again. His new girlfriend is 27-year-old Australian actress Natasha Bassett. Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett were recently seen descending from Musk’s private place in Los Angeles, USA. After which the relationship between him and Musk was revealed.

Who is Natasha Bassett?: Elon Musk’s new girlfriend Natasha Bassett grew up in Australia. Bassett began his acting career at the age of 14. In 2019, she moved to New York to enroll in drama school. Talking about her acting career so far, she has played the lead character in ‘Romeo Juliet’ with the Australian Theater for Young People. Apart from this, she played the lead role in the Britney Spears biopic in 2017. Bassett will next appear in the Elvis Presley biopic as his girlfriend Dixie Locke.

Relationship with MuskHollywood magazine Hollywood Live has revealed the relationship between 27-year-old actress Natasha Bassett and 50-year-old businessman Elon Musk. The magazine has claimed that the two have been dating each other for several months. Recently, on February 17, Natasha Bassett and Elon Musk were seen landing on a private jet. According to a report published in the UK magazine Daily Mail, Bassett is not in love with Elon Musk’s bank balance but with his sharp mind. Bassett is an animal lover and loves to speak on issues like global warming.

Elon Musk has done two marriages: Elon Musk has been married twice before Natasha Bassett. Musk was first married to Canadian author Justin Wilson in 2000, after which they divorced in 2008 for personal reasons. Musk then married British actress Tee Jane in 2010. This marriage also did not last long for Musk and both of them separated in 2016. Elon Musk then hooked up with Canadian pop singer Grimes and the two were together for 3 years. Grimes gave birth to Musk’s son in 2020, after which the two separated in September 2021 last year.

Elon Musk richest in the world: According to the Bloomberg Real Time Billionaires Index, Elon Musk has a net worth of over $212 billion. In addition to being the CEO of electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk also heads SpaceX and The Boring Company.