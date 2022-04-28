Elon Musk prevails in Delaware court case on SolarCity deal



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Delaware court has ruled in favor of Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a bitter legal battle over whether he acted against the best interests of other shareholders when he led the electric car maker in a $ 2.6 billion acquisition of a solar panel maker founded by his two cousins.

The 132-page decision, issued Wednesday by Delaware Chancery Court Vice-Chancellor Joseph R. Slits, proved Musk, who appeared at the witness stand last summer within two days of the often-fighting testimony. Musk defended his reasons for thinking it was a good idea for Tesla to buy SolarCity in November 2016, and even some analysts and some stockholders questioned the wisdom of the deal.

The Washington Post started the fight against Elon Musk when he took over Twitter

At the time of the deal, other Tesla board directors had decided to fight the Musk case, even after settling $ 60 million without admitting guilt. If a Delaware court rules against him, Musk could be ordered to pay $ 2 billion or more at the same time he is trying to block a $ 44 billion Twitter acquisition. Musk has promised to cover the 21 billion deal in the Twitter deal, which was hit earlier this week.

The long-running shareholder lawsuit alleges that despite the conflict of interest, Musk violated his trusted lawsuit by following the SolarCity Agreement. Musk was Solarcity’s largest shareholder at the time of the Tesla deal.

But Slits called the acquisition “completely justified,” even acknowledging that “Elon was more involved in the process than a conflicting trustee should be.”

Elon Musk takes notice after being asked to visit large Twitter accounts with ‘fake effects’

Although shareholders argued that Musk had misrepresented the value of SolarCity technology for Tesla, Slits disagreed. Evidence points to evidence that Tesla was able to cross-sell solar and home battery storage products to customers who bought Tesla cars, “the predominance of evidence suggests that the acquisition was and was coordinated,” the judge wrote.

Tesla’s stock price has risen 22-fold since the completion of the SolarCity purchase, creating more than $ 850 billion in shareholder assets. It was apparently not lost on Slits, who observed that “Tesla’s value has risen sharply since the acquisition.”