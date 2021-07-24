Elon Musk Replied To Indian, For Launching Tesla Cars In India

New Delhi. The world’s largest car maker Tesla is now ready to knock in the Indian markets. Not only is Tesla CEO Elon Musk desperate about this, but there is tremendous enthusiasm among Indians about it. Elon Musk is ready to launch in India soon after negotiating with the Indian government.

Meanwhile, an Indian tagged Elon Musk on Twitter and said, “Please launch Tesla cars in India as soon as possible”, which has also been done by Musk, who is always active on social media. Elon Musk said in his reply that Tesla Inc may set up a factory in India as soon as it succeeds with imported vehicles.

Import duty highest in the world

Musk said in his tweet that we want to do this, but the import duty is the highest in the world than any major country. In addition, clean energy vehicles are considered similar to diesel or petrol. Doesn’t seem completely consistent with India’s climate goals.

demand for reduction in import duty

According to media reports, Elon Musk aims to start selling Tesla in India from this year itself. In a letter to ministries and a letter to the country’s leading think-tank NITI Aayog, it said that reducing the tax on imports of fully assembled electric cars by 40% would be more than enough. US company Tesla has requested the Indian government to reduce the import tax on electric cars. According to the information, Tesla Inc has written to Indian ministries demanding reduction in import tax on electric vehicles.