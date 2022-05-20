Elon Musk responds to SpaceX flight attendant’s sexual assault accusation



Elon-Gate – Musk responds to a sexual harassment declare by a SpaceX flight attendant. Proceed studying.

Row Rage – The White Home has expressed outrage over the Oklahoma Invoice that may ban virtually all abortions. Proceed studying.

‘Darkish Maga’ – Consultant Madison Catherine referred to as for an ominous problem to the GOP after the preliminary loss. Proceed studying.

‘Dads on Responsibility’ – Virginia fathers take the security of their kids into their very own palms. Proceed studying.

Poach downside – Amber Exhausting has been falsely accused within the COVID-19 canine incident. Proceed studying.

Politics

Whose ‘impediment’ is it anyway? – Home Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy claims that President Biden by no means accepted his name amid stories that the president was bored with the ‘GOP barrier’. Proceed studying.

DEMS break up – Pelosi, a Senate Democrat, weighs in on the DHS memo, a slow-moving Home invoice to defend judges. Proceed studying.

What sort of domination once more? – Dame Republic Joyce BT Dallas blames white supremacy for the Korean hair salon taking pictures, however the suspect is black. Proceed studying.

Slippery slope? – Harris claims overturning Rowe v. Wade opens the door to different rights, reminiscent of same-sex marriage. Proceed studying.

Media

Now they inform us – NBC Information Hunter stories on Biden’s laptop computer arduous drive, revealing a pattern of fast spending, potential ‘authorized publicity’. Proceed studying.

Echo Room – MSNBC, Politico, CBS, Axios parrot Biden’s ‘Extremely-MAGA’ label targets particular GOPers. Proceed studying.

Reality-Checking Reality-Checkers – New York Instances columnist Gayle Collins has referred to as for an entire ban on “semi-automatic rifles” and blasted for making false claims. Proceed studying.

Trump obsession – The LA Instances wonders if ‘White’, the pro-Trump hometown Buffalo mass shooter, has given delivery to hatred of Patton Gendron. Proceed studying.

Prime time

Jesse Waters – Gadget Clock host warns viewers of a “hellish summer season” as tensions rise in america. Proceed studying.

Tucker Carlson – The Biden administration is shut to empowering the World Well being Group in each side of your life, Fox Host warned. Proceed studying.

Shawn Hannity – Gadget Clock host blasts President Joe Biden as “probably the most talked about, corrupt, profession Washington insider.” Proceed studying.

Laura Ingraham – The Gadget Clock Host asks if it is time to ask if the financial turmoil we’re seeing is the results of incompetence or cautious planning. Proceed studying.

In different information

Well being Alert – Main U.S. metropolis officers are investigating a uncommon virus outbreak. Proceed studying.

Alliance issues – Is Turkey Russia’s secret weapon inside NATO? Proceed studying.

‘Management’ and ‘jealous’ – See what Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin stated when she went to testify on the Depp-Exhausting trial. Proceed studying.

Chicago in a single day violence – At the least two folks have been killed and ten have been injured when gunmen opened hearth in central Chicago on Thursday night time, police stated. Proceed studying.

Fox Climate

How do you’re feeling round you? Proceed studying.

Final phrase

“The media goes to cowl this infernal summer season like this: everybody suffers, nevertheless it’s not Joe Biden’s fault. And also you assume Individuals are going to hear it they usually’re going to purchase it?”

– Jesse Waters

