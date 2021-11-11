Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion in Tesla Stock

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk revealed on Wednesday that he had sold about $ 5 billion worth of shares of Tesla to meet his tax obligations after using options on a large scale of the stock.

Mr Musk sold about 4.5 million shares between Monday and Wednesday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares of Tesla closed at 0 1,067.95 on Wednesday, valued at about 8 4.8 billion, but were sold at a slightly higher price.

In the filing, Shri. Musk said he sold “just” about a million shares of 2,154,572 stocks to pay taxes and raised $ 6.24 each. The shares he bought for a total of $ 13.4 million were immediately valued at about 3 2.3 billion. Later on Wednesday, they revealed the sale of an additional 3.6 million shares.

Mr Musk still owns about 17 per cent of Tesla’s stock, valued at about $ 180 billion. Tesla recently passed 1 trillion in market valuation.