Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion in Tesla Stock
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk revealed on Wednesday that he had sold about $ 5 billion worth of shares of Tesla to meet his tax obligations after using options on a large scale of the stock.
Mr Musk sold about 4.5 million shares between Monday and Wednesday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares of Tesla closed at 0 1,067.95 on Wednesday, valued at about 8 4.8 billion, but were sold at a slightly higher price.
In the filing, Shri. Musk said he sold “just” about a million shares of 2,154,572 stocks to pay taxes and raised $ 6.24 each. The shares he bought for a total of $ 13.4 million were immediately valued at about 3 2.3 billion. Later on Wednesday, they revealed the sale of an additional 3.6 million shares.
Mr Musk still owns about 17 per cent of Tesla’s stock, valued at about $ 180 billion. Tesla recently passed 1 trillion in market valuation.
Over the weekend, Mr. Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking his followers to sell 10 percent of their stock, referring to the political debate over whether rich Americans should be taxed according to their wealth over their income. He said he would comply with whatever respondents chose, and about 58 percent said they would sell.
Regardless of the vote, the revelations suggest Mr Musk had a plan in September to sell shares when buying options. Min. Musk has 20 million stock options, valued at about $ 30 billion, which expire in August. Many of these options are unlikely to qualify for preferential tax treatment, meaning he would have to pay billions of dollars in taxes if he used them all.
Tesla’s stock fell 16 percent in the two-day trade following its Twitter post, although it rose 4.3 percent on Wednesday before Mr Musk disclosed his deal. Shares of Tesla rose in aftermarket trading after its revelation.
Stephen Gandell Contributed to the report.
