Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sparked a firestorm on social media, suggesting he could die in “mysterious circumstances.” Although some on Twitter have concluded that he may intimidate Clinton, the CEO appears to be referring to a potential threat from Russia.

“If I died in a mysterious situation, it would be nice to know,” said Musk, CEO of SpaceX and recently acquired Twitter. Post On social media platforms.

When Musk’s mother Mask replied, “It’s not funny,” His son answered“Sorry! I’ll try my best to survive.”

Many commentators have suggested that Musk feared former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, playing on the conspiracy theory that the Clintons were involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide.

“Do you have dirt on Clinton?” Digital strategist Greg Price asked.

“Wait … what do you know about Hillary Clinton?” Comedian Tim Young Ask.

“The Clinton” has started trending on Twitter, in part due to Musk’s tweet, which received more than 52,000 “retweets” on Sunday night.

Others mentioned one Tweet From John McAfee on October 15, 2020, where computer programmer and anti-virus software producer stated that he had no intention of committing suicide after being arrested in Spain on tax evasion charges.

McAfee tweeted, “I’m happy here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang La Epstein, it will not be my fault.”

McAfee was found dead on June 23, 2021. He committed suicide by hanging in his cell shortly after the Spanish National Court approved his extradition to the United States.

Yet unlike McAfee and Epstein, Musk has not been arrested and is not in prison. From the context, it seems that Musk was not referring to Clinton as a potential threat to his life, but to the Russian government.

Shortly before his mysterious tweet, Tesla’s CEO quoted a message from former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogzin, who sent a statement to Russian media condemning Musk’s Starlink satellite company for enabling the “Nazi Azov Battalion” to access the Internet.

“From the testimony of Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, Commander-in-Chief of the 35th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it has been established that the Internet terminals of Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Company were passed on to the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian militants,” said Military. According to the translation of the posted mask.

“According to our information, the distribution of Starlink equipment was handled by the Pentagon,” Roggins added. “Elon Musk, thus, is involved in providing military communications equipment to the fascist forces in Ukraine. And for that, Elon, you have to be accountable as an adult – no matter how stupid you are.”

“The word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean he thinks he does,” Musk said Tweet With message.

Mask’s Starlink actually connected Ukrainians to the Internet during the Russian invasion.

The Azov Battalion is a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine based in Mariupol in the Azov Sea region. It first saw the recovery of Mariupol in June 2014 from Russian forces and pro-Russian separatists. Russia has repeatedly called the battalion a “denigration” attempt to justify the invasion of Ukraine (although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a Zionist.)

In March 2015, Andrei Diachenko, a spokesman for the brigade, told USA Today that 10% to 20% were Nazis, but that the ideology had “nothing to do with Azov’s official ideology.”

Zelensky strongly denies the claim that the Azov Battalion promotes Nazism.

“The Azov Regiment is not a volunteer (formation), but part of the National Guard,” Zelensky said last week. “They are (part) the government forces of our state. Anyone who wants to get involved in politics, (leaving the Azov Regiment). Those who have decided to serve in the Ukrainian National Guard have become part of the Ukrainian National Guard.”

The Ukrainian president said that any previous extremism in this rank has returned to the fact that the Azov Battalion was a voluntary organization many years ago, but much has changed since then.

Several critics of the Kremlin have died in violent and suspicious ways. Most notably, Alexei Navalny, a political rival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill in August 2020 after coming into contact with Soviet-era nerve agents with suspected poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the assassination attempt.

It seems that Musk is probably talking about a threat from Russia, not a threat from Clinton.