Elon Musk tells AOC to ‘stop hitting on me’ after Twitter purchase criticism

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a tweet from Republican Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DNY. On Friday evening, he was told to “stop hitting me.”

Musk responded to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez, expressing his frustration with the “massive communication platform”.

“The BC is tired of the collective pressure to ignite the eruption of hate crime. Some billionaires with an ego problem unilaterally control a huge communication platform and reprimand it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” Ocasio said. Cortez tweeted.

“Stop hitting me, I’m really shy,” Musk replied.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the mask by saying, “I was talking about Zuckerberg but okay,” but deleted the tweet within minutes of the release, according to a propablica project that tracks deleted tweets from politicians.

Kasturi’s comments came just a few days later Twitter Has announced that it has agreed to a েস 44 billion acquisition by Tesla CEO.

After announcing the Twitter deal, the Tesla CEO said he was looking forward to unlocking the company’s “extraordinary potential.”

“Freedom is the foundation of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where important issues for the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said. “I want to make Twitter better with new features, open source algorithms to build trust, defeat spam bots and authenticate all people. Twitter has tremendous potential – I’m looking forward to working with the company – and the community of users is unlocking it. To do. “