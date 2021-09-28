Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: ‘You can’t make your way to the Moon’

Elon Musk isn’t happy that fellow mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos keeps suing for stalling SpaceX’s projects, and he shared a message for the Amazon founder during the 2021 code conference on Tuesday: “You’re on your way to the Moon.” But you can’t sue, no matter how good your lawyers are.”

Musk was responding to a question from journalist Kara Swisher about how Bezos’s space company, Blue Origin, recently sued to block a contract NASA gave to SpaceX to develop a lunar lander. Amazon has also opposed SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites with the Federal Communications Commission.

Swisher asked Musk on Tuesday if he had spoken to Bezos about the legal battle. “Not verbally, just … sub-tweet,” Musk said. (In August, Musk tweeted: “replaces basso”) [sic] retired to pursue full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX…”)

Musk wasn’t all vinegar with regards to his billionaire Space Race cohort. When Swisher asked him about the suborbital flights that Bezos and Richard Branson took recently with their companies, Musk said he “felt good that they were spending money on the advancement of space.” But, he was sure to point out, “is sub-orbital”. [just] A step in the direction of the classroom.”