Elon Musk tweets that Tesla’s Plaid Plus is ‘canceled’ because ‘Plaid is just so good’



Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that the automaker’s Mannequin S Plaid Plus is “canceled,” because the primary Plaid is “just so good.”

Tesla has been teasing its Mannequin S Plaid since 2019, and Musk mentioned late final month that supply for the car — which can have high speeds of 200 mph and vary between 390 and 412 miles— could be pushed to June tenth because it wanted “yet another week of tweak.”

He additionally tweeted Sunday that the Plaid might go from zero to 60 mph in underneath two seconds (an announcement he’s made beforehand).

0 to 60mph in underneath 2 secs. Quickest manufacturing automobile ever made from any variety. Must be felt to be believed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

The Plaid Plus was speculated to have vary of greater than 520 miles, however its specs on Tesla’s web site Sunday are greyed out, though the location nonetheless says “Plaid Plus out there in mid-2022.”

The Plaid Mannequin S made its debut at Laguna Seca raceway in 2019, the place it lapped the course in 1 minute and 36 seconds. Tesla later confirmed off the Mannequin S Plaid as a part of its Battery Day presentation in September.

Whereas it’s attainable Musk was joking on Twitter concerning the Plaid Plus being canceled (possibly to spice up confidence within the common Plaid mannequin?) it appears unlikely, since he’s already tangled with the Securities and Change Fee for previous tweets about Tesla enterprise.