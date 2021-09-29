Elon Musk: ‘We probably don’t need an NDA’ for Tesla’s ‘full self-driving’ beta

Tesla is participating in “full self-driving” beta test sign non-disclosure agreements, but CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday, “we probably don’t need them”.

reason? There are “a lot of videos” of beta software being shared in action, Musk said during the 2021 Code conference on Tuesday. “People don’t listen to me” and “Ignore it anyway.”

“I don’t know why there is NDA,” he said.

Tesla has a small group of owners testing a beta version of its “full self-driving” software – which, despite the name, doesn’t make the company’s cars fully autonomous – on public roads for almost a year now. for. But this week, vice president Said that the company makes the participants of the program sign the NDA. The agreements also discourage people from sharing footage of poorly performing beta software because “there are a lot of people who want Tesla to fail.”

Details about NDAs — and Musk’s apparent reversal on using them — come as Tesla prepares to rapidly expand the number of people who have access to the software, according to the National Transportation Safety Board recently. Despite warnings from the chief for caution. Musk and his company say they are using sensors in Tesla’s cars to ensure only safe drivers enter the program.

“The transition period to new technology is always a bit bumpy,” he said on Tuesday.