Elusive Migrants Leave Haunting Traces in Polish Forests

The Belavia Airlines boarding pass from Dubai to Minsk passed under a birch tree. A boy’s overalls have been dumped near an old railway track connecting Belarus to Poland. Palette of eye shadow hidden in brown, moist leaves.

These are not some of the regular tourist attractions in the Bay of Biscay forest, one of the last remaining remnants of the former forest, which was formerly spread throughout Europe, was home to bison and deer. Even people who meet them are not regular hikers. They are residents and activists seeking asylum seekers from the Middle East, victims of the Belarussian government trying to bring them to Poland, and the European Union-backed Polish government, which is determined to keep them out.

“We used to come to the forest in search of the beauty of nature,” said Iza, a local resident who is helping the asylum seekers and asks them to identify her by name for fear of authorities and remote consequences. The right group. “Now we’re looking for things that are out of place.”