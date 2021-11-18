Elusive Migrants Leave Haunting Traces in Polish Forests
The Belavia Airlines boarding pass from Dubai to Minsk passed under a birch tree. A boy’s overalls have been dumped near an old railway track connecting Belarus to Poland. Palette of eye shadow hidden in brown, moist leaves.
These are not some of the regular tourist attractions in the Bay of Biscay forest, one of the last remaining remnants of the former forest, which was formerly spread throughout Europe, was home to bison and deer. Even people who meet them are not regular hikers. They are residents and activists seeking asylum seekers from the Middle East, victims of the Belarussian government trying to bring them to Poland, and the European Union-backed Polish government, which is determined to keep them out.
“We used to come to the forest in search of the beauty of nature,” said Iza, a local resident who is helping the asylum seekers and asks them to identify her by name for fear of authorities and remote consequences. The right group. “Now we’re looking for things that are out of place.”
Faced with a growing humanitarian crisis and an almost complete absence of state support, locals have provided migrants with food, water, warm clothing and a power bank. They tirelessly patrol the forest, searching for the needy.
“Initially, I could not even look them in the eye,” said Mackiez Javorsky, who lives near the border, known as the exclusion zone, which Polish authorities set as an off-limit for non-residents. “I can give them food and water, talk to them. If they don’t need medical help, that’s too much. “
Occasionally they appear to be migratory, trembling under an ancient tree, starving and desperate. But more often than not, they find objects: traces of people who have gone through them and disappeared. Some seem to have given up in a hurry. A backpack full of documents written in Arabic, a page carefully folded into a box of green and red jewelry. Warm shoes scattered on the edge of the forest.
“It simply came to our notice then that they were fleeing from the border guards,” said Iza’s husband, who asked them to identify him only as Roman. “If they were in a hurry to get into the smuggler’s car, they would have taken the documents with them.” Since the beginning of the crisis, Polish guards have pushed many asylum seekers back to Belarus.
A large bunch of empty backpacks, sleeping bags and waterproof jackets are left in the pasture, where the forest turns into a vast field, betraying the location of pickup spots for smugglers, leading some asylum seekers away from the forest to the west, towards Germany.
Some items are hanging on trees – such as a pair of ski pants, carefully folded on a branch, lying under an empty tuna can with Belarusian label. Maybe that person pulled it out of the woods. A few days ago, Iza identified the pants as part of a rescue package hanging on a tree. “We will give it to someone else,” she said. “Winter is coming.”
