Elyse Knowles shows off her post-baby body in white swimsuit

Elyse Knowles welcomed her first baby, son Sunny, in February.

On Friday, the brand new mom seemed sensational in a swimsuit as she took half in a seashore picture shoot for the Australian Made Marketing campaign.

In images and movies shared to Instagram, the mannequin, 28, posed in a white one-piece with a flowing gown excessive, whereas carrying a pink towel.

In between taking footage, the busy new mum cuddled up with her son, breastfeeding the toddler on her break.

Elyse captioned the candy video: ‘Little man’s snack time!’

The blonde stunner welcomed Sunny with her fiancé Josh Barker on February 25.

And the brand new mom says that her son, Sunny, is simply as a lot a blessing as his title implies.

‘He is residing as much as his title; optimistic, completely satisfied and glossy,’ the mannequin lately instructed The Herald Solar.

‘He wakes up smiling, even at 4.30 in the morning, and he is able to go for the day,’ she added.

Chill: The previous The Block star additionally revealed that she feels no strain to reduce weight after the beginning

The previous The Block star additionally has revealed that she feels no strain to reduce weight after the beginning.

‘To be trustworthy, I actually do not care. That is me, that is my mum body now. I am utterly assured, completely satisfied and relaxed,’ Elyse stated.

‘I haven’t got time to fret about that stuff anymore,’ she added.