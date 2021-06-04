Elyse Knowles stays in Byron Bay and skips Australian Fashion Week

June 4, 2021
No Fashion Week for her! Elyse Knowles stays in Byron Bay as she takes a stroll in the park along with her son Sunny and picks up after her canine

By Alisha Buaya For Each day Mail Australia

She has been a fixture at Australian Fashion Week over the previous few years.

However Elyse Knowles was a no-show this yr, skipping the five-day occasion in Sydney in order to remain at house in Byron Bay along with her three-month-old son, Sunny.

As her pals attended runway reveals at Carriageworks, the 28-year-old mannequin loved some peace and quiet at her native park along with her little boy in his stroller. 

She wore a mustard yellow playsuit, which she teamed with a pair of Vans sneakers.

Elyse stored her make-up to a minimal with a touch of blush on her cheeks, and styled her blonde hair loosely.

Becoming a member of the mom and son on their stroll had been the household’s two canine. 

Just another day in Byron Bay: As her friends attended runway shows at Carriageworks, the 28-year-old model enjoyed some peace and quiet at her local park with her little boy in his stroller

Let's play! Joining the mother and son on their walk were the family's two dogs

Fun and games: Elyse kept the pooches entertained by using a bright yellow launcher to throw a tennis ball for them to fetch

Cleaning up: She proved she was a responsible dog owner by picking up after her animals

Dirty work: She collected the mess using a small plastic bag

Elyse stored the pooches entertained through the use of a brilliant yellow launcher to throw a tennis ball for them to fetch. 

She proved she was a accountable canine proprietor by choosing up after her animals utilizing a small plastic bag.

After caring for enterprise, she headed house along with her child son.

That is the primary time in years that Elyse hasn’t attended Australian Fashion Week, nevertheless it seems like she’s having fun with life at a slower tempo. 

Going home: After taking care of business, she headed home with her baby son

How time flies! This is the first time in years that Elyse hasn't attended Australian Fashion Week, but it looks like she's enjoying life at a slower pace. Pictured at the event in May 2019

Motherhood: Elyse and her fiancé, Josh Barker, with whom she won Channel Nine's The Block in 2017, welcomed their son, Sunny, on February 25

The mom of 1, who’s an envoy for division retailer Myer, was identified for arriving at vogue reveals in dazzling outfits. 

Elyse and her fiancé, Josh Barker, with whom she received Channel 9’s The Block in 2017, welcomed their son, Sunny, on February 25. 

Tradie Josh proposed to his longtime girlfriend simply two weeks earlier than she gave start.

Engaged: Tradie Josh proposed to his longtime girlfriend just two weeks before she gave birth

