Elyse Knowles stays in Byron Bay and skips Australian Fashion Week

She has been a fixture at Australian Fashion Week over the previous few years.

However Elyse Knowles was a no-show this yr, skipping the five-day occasion in Sydney in order to remain at house in Byron Bay along with her three-month-old son, Sunny.

As her pals attended runway reveals at Carriageworks, the 28-year-old mannequin loved some peace and quiet at her native park along with her little boy in his stroller.

She wore a mustard yellow playsuit, which she teamed with a pair of Vans sneakers.

Elyse stored her make-up to a minimal with a touch of blush on her cheeks, and styled her blonde hair loosely.

Becoming a member of the mom and son on their stroll had been the household’s two canine.

Elyse stored the pooches entertained through the use of a brilliant yellow launcher to throw a tennis ball for them to fetch.

She proved she was a accountable canine proprietor by choosing up after her animals utilizing a small plastic bag.

After caring for enterprise, she headed house along with her child son.

That is the primary time in years that Elyse hasn’t attended Australian Fashion Week, nevertheless it seems like she’s having fun with life at a slower tempo.

The mom of 1, who’s an envoy for division retailer Myer, was identified for arriving at vogue reveals in dazzling outfits.

Elyse and her fiancé, Josh Barker, with whom she received Channel 9’s The Block in 2017, welcomed their son, Sunny, on February 25.

Tradie Josh proposed to his longtime girlfriend simply two weeks earlier than she gave start.