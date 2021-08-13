‘Ema’ Review: Maternal Flame – The New York Times

Eroticism and pyromania dance hand in hand through “Ema”, a thorny provocation by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín. For some, its main character – played with lively impudence by Mariana Di Girólamo – will be perhaps a crazy enigma; to others, a heroic mother who will do anything to get her adopted son back.

“When you know what I’m doing and why, you’ll be horrified,” she said to one of her many lovers. We would do well to believe her: A dancer by profession and a fire-lighter by inclination, she prowls the streets of Valparaíso, bundled up in a protective suit and wielding a flamethrower. She and her husband (Gael García Bernal), a deflated choreographer, divorce after a terrifying incident caused them to abandon their adopted son. From the couple’s heartbreaking arguments, a picture emerges of the shocking behavior of the troubled boy – and its connection to Ema’s aberrant mothering.