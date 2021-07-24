Embassy Of India In Afghanistan Issues Security Advisory For Indian – Afghanistan: Indian Embassy issues security advisory to citizens in view of Taliban’s aggression

The Advisor has advised Indians living and working in Afghanistan to be very vigilant at all times and to avoid all non-essential travel.

Kabul. The Indian Embassy has issued a security advisory for the Indian citizens present here regarding the increasing step of the Taliban in Afghanistan and the ongoing conflict between the Afghan army and the terrorist organization. The Advisor has advised Indians living and working in Afghanistan to be very vigilant at all times and to avoid all non-essential travel. Due to the dangerous security situation, always be alert.

brutal murder of children

Significantly, the Taliban have massacred a hundred civilians in Spin Boldak, a city bordering Pakistan in Afghanistan. Innocent civilians were also looted during this massacre. Spin Boldak is a commercial city bordering Pakistan. Piles of dead bodies were seen around the city. During this, about a hundred people were killed. During this, the terrorists committed robbery and other heinous crimes here. Children were also brutally murdered.

Danish Siddiqui was murdered

According to Mirwaiz Stankzai, spokesman of the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan, the terrorists have carried out this brutal incident at the behest of their masters (Pakistan). He said it exposes the real face of the enemy. Spin Boldak is the same place where Danish Siddiqui, an Indian journalist, was assassinated. The city was captured by the Taliban last week. The Taliban have denied involvement in the killing of civilians.

US military is conducting relentless airstrikes

To stop the Taliban, which is continuously dominating the Afghan army, the US military is conducting airstrikes. These attacks have been confirmed by the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon. According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby they cannot give full details in this regard, but we have carried out airstrikes to help Afghan security forces. He said US forces were capable of carrying out air strikes amid the withdrawal.