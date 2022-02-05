Embattled Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg backpedals on controversial soft-on-crime policies



Upset Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has done a stunning job on the face – returning his soft-on-crime agenda that was remembered in a controversial memo he issued while taking office in January.

In a one-page letter to staff on Friday, Bragg acknowledged that the January 3 memo instructed prosecutors on how to handle lawsuits “has been a source of confusion rather than transparency.”

The memo, released on the third day in Bragg’s office, instructed prosecutors not to seek prison sentences for many crimes and to reduce charges, including robbery and commercial theft.

It specifically states that a robber should be brought down to the level of petty looting if the branding of the weapon “does not create a real risk of bodily harm.”

The office caught fire when it started implementing progressive policies.

A former criminal has been arrested for criminal robbery for allegedly stealing $ 2,000 worth of merchandise from a Duane Reed store and stabbing an employee trying to stop him. The New York Post reports that Bragg’s office has reduced charges for petty looting.

When the January 3 memo was released, Bragg’s office declined to comment on whether the policy would include an unloaded firearm or an imitation gun.

Recent letters offer clarity. “Commercial robbery with a gun will be charged as a crime, whether the gun is operated or not, whether loaded or a realistic imitation,” he wrote. “A commercial robbery at the point of a knife, or any other weapon which poses a risk of bodily harm will be charged as a crime.”

The latest letter added that prosecutors were not bound by the January 3 memo and had the discretion to use their own judgment in the case.

Bragg’s memo has been hit for agenda by police, prosecutors and even defense attorneys at a time when the city has seen an increase in the number of violent crime cases.

So far this year, six police officers have been shot dead – including detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, both of whom died from their injuries. In the first 28 days of 2022, shooting increased by 45.8%, according to public data.

Former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Bedero, who now works as a defense attorney, called Bragg’s latest letter 180.

“It simply came to our notice then that within a month, the DA had turned itself in,” Bedero said. “The February 4 letter seems to defang the memo, giving clear instructions to soften on many categories, including certain gun robberies and other violent crimes.”

The letter added that Bragg’s office would not tolerate violence against police. “We will prosecute any police officer who harms or attempts to harm him,” he wrote.

Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, commented on social media about the reversal of Bragg’s policy.

Lynch wrote on Twitter, “We hope that this updated memo will hit the streets like the first one, because gun criminals definitely believe they have a safe haven in Manhattan.” “DA Bragg needs to send a message that they won’t get a pass.”

A spokesman for Bragg’s office declined to comment.