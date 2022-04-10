Embiid closing in on history, NBA matchups to be set



Joel MBD is going to make a lot of history. And half a dozen first-round or play-in game matchups will be decided.

There is no shortage of stories on the last day of the NBA season.

A new scoring champion will be crowned and, with the exception of some madness, MBED, who is from Cameroon, will become the first international player to win the title. The Philadelphia big man will also be the first center to win the scoring crown after Shakil O’Neill in 1999-2000.

Embid scored 41 points on Saturday in Philadelphia’s 133-120 win over Indiana. He is now averaging 30.6 points this season, just ahead of LeBron James’ 30.3-point-per-game clip for the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant’s 30.1 average for the Brooklyn Nets.

But neither James nor Durant will play enough to qualify for the statistical title; In an 82-game season, 58 games are the minimum. That means the scoring race has come down to Embed and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetocounpo, the Greek star – also bidding to become the first international NBA scoring champion – who will need a miraculous finish to win the crown.

If Embiid plays in the 76ers’ regular-season final against Detroit and doesn’t score – which is unlikely – Antetokoumpo will still need 47 points to take the lead in the box final in Cleveland. If Embed doesn’t play all Sunday, Antetokounmpo needs 77 points to tie Embed for the crown.

Antetokunampo is averaging 29.9 points on the last day of the season.

East Race

Miami is the number one seed. Toronto No. 5 Seed. Chicago is the No. 6 seed. Everything else remains unclear.

Philadelphia’s win against Indiana on Saturday means the Sixers will be either No. 3 or No. 4. Boston or Milwaukee will be No. 2; Box locked that spot up with a win in Cleveland on Sunday but many of them are planning to rest their regulars. Boston can go to No. 2 by beating the box in Memphis and Cavaliers.

East play-in race

What is certain is that Atlanta will not finish 7th and Brooklyn will not finish 10th. Fakes can be No. 7, No. 8 or No. 9 – and hooks can be No. 8, No. 9 or No. 10. Cleveland and Charlotte will also be there, in some order.

There are four Sunday games that will tell the story, all starting before 3:30 pm: Indiana in Brooklyn, Milwaukee in Cleveland, Charlotte in Washington and Atlanta in Houston.

The net will be No. 7 with a win and can go there with a rate. Cleveland will not be worse than No. 8 with a win. Cavaliers and Hornets can each be 7th, 8th, 9th or 10th seed.

West Race

Phoenix is ​​the No. 1 seed, Memphis is the No. 2 seed. Dallas and Golden State will be No. 3 and No. 4 – in some order. And Denver and Utah will be No. 5 and No. 6 – again, in some order.

Golden State will lock in No. 3 with a win in New Orleans on Sunday.

With Sunday’s win over Portland, Utah will be the No. 5 pick, or if the Los Angeles Lakers beat Denver in the regular-season final.

West play-in race

So far only matchups and sites have been locked.

The Los Angeles Clippers will play in Minnesota on Tuesday night, with the winner receiving the No. 7 seed and the first round series with the Grizzlies.

In another West Play-in game, the hosts will play New Orleans San Antonio in a 9 vs. 10 matchup on Wednesday night. The winner of that game will face the Clippers-Timberwolves on Friday to see if they will face Phoenix in Round 1.

The three went down

For the first time in a decade, the NBA will not set a 3-pointer-made record – at least not on average.

Teams are making 12.4 3s per game this season, down slightly from 12.7 per game last season. The 2020-21 season was the ninth in a row where the 3s-per-game average has risen to a record.

The record of 3 seconds taken in each game for the 11th consecutive season will be broken again. And another record for a total of 3s in a single season, with the league surpassing 30,000 for the first time on Friday night.

That being said, the 3-point craze is still officially happening. With the business closed on Sunday, the league will take anywhere between 86,000 and 87,000 3s this season Almost double what was taken 11 years ago.