Embracing the Swimming Culture After a Move to Australia

SYDNEY, Australia – The spring sun may have been warm, but the Pacific Ocean felt like a tray of ice off the coast of Sydney. I kept my head down, watching the two swimmers heading towards me from the rocky shore, and tried to breathe in a steady rhythm while swimming faster than usual to warm up.

As the distance between us narrowed, they both stopped and appeared to be gesturing. I raised my head.

“Bull Ray,” said one of the women my age, wearing an orange swim cap. I peeked under the water. It was medium, the water was clear, but I could only see rocks and sand 10 feet below.

“Where?” I screamed when I came forward again.

“Right there!” She pointed her finger at me directly. “Below you!” I pushed deeper into my next dive and then I saw it: a black blanket, wider than my height, its wings fluttering on the edge as if ready for takeoff.