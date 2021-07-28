Embracing Vintage Cars in the Catskills

The driving season in the Catskills is quite short, cut short by snow and salt during the long winters and a spring rainy season that can seem endless at times.

But now that it’s the height of summer and people can mingle again, Jared Lamanna wants to offer them a place to gather and bring their cars.

His slash-garage-slash-vintage-dealership cafe-restaurant, Churchill Classics Coffee, is meant to be just that, with colorful seating inside and out, a side yard food truck and a half. dozen cars for sale in the showroom. Ultimately, Mr Lamanna plans a weekend rental business for vintage trucks, outfitted for overlanding – wilderness camping in the backcountry – and featuring downloadable guides for enjoying the bountiful trails. of the area and the growing restaurant and entertainment scene.