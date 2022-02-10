Emerald Fire: Laguna Beach blaze prompts evacuations, highway shutdown in California



A wildfire south of Los Angeles Thursday has prompted the city of Laguna Beach to issue evacuation orders, shut down schools and close a key roadway in the area.

The blaze, which is being called the Emerald Fire, was reported around 4 am local time and currently spans at least 7-10 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. However, the spread of the fire has since “slowed” and “it is looking very good,” said Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy.

The Laguna Beach Police Department has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION ORDER for Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay (both North AND South Emerald Bay), and an EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for all of North Laguna (all residents North of Broadway) in Laguna Beach due to a nearby brush fire, “the city of Laguna Beach had said in a statement.

A father of two who evacuated the Emerald Bay area with his children told LiveNOW from FOX that he first smelled smoke this morning then “opened the front door and it was all orange and bright right outside the door.”

“It looks like the houses, at least for now, have been preserved,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city also announced that all Laguna Beach School District schools have been closed today as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.