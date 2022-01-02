Emile Hirsch Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Emile Hirsch’s Net Worth?

Emile Hirsch is an American film actor who has a net worth of $12 million. Emile Hirsch is best known for his performances in such films as “Into the Wild,” “Lords of Dogtown,” “Alpha Dog,” “Speed Racer,” and “Milk.” On television, he has appeared in episodes of “The Pretender,” “Profiler,” and “ER,” and voiced characters on the animated series “Trollhunters” and “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia.” Among Hirsch’s other credits are the films “Prince Avalanche,” “Lone Survivor,” “Just Jim,” and “Never Grow Old.”

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Emile Hirsch was born on March 13, 1985 in Los Angeles, California to Margaret, a visual artist and teacher, and David, a producer, manager, and entrepreneur. He is of German-Jewish, Scots-Irish, and English ancestry, and has an older sister named Jennifer. Growing up, Hirsch was raised in both Los Angeles and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Hirsch made his professional acting debut in 1996, appearing in an episode of the short-lived Fox series “Kindred: The Embraced.” He was subsequently in episodes of “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “Early Edition,” and “Players.”

Film Career, Part 1

In 2002, Hirsch had his debut on the big screen in the dramedy film “The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys,” based on the eponymous coming-of-age novel by Chris Fuhrman. In the film, he starred alongside Kieran Culkin, Jena Malone, and Jodie Foster. The same year, he had another starring role in the drama “The Emperor’s Club,” in which he appeared opposite Kevin Kline. Hirsch followed this with further starring roles in the LGBT drama “The Mudge Boy” and the romantic comedy “The Girl Next Door,” in which he appeared alongside Elisha Cuthbert. Next, in 2004, he played one of the sons of Jeff Daniels’ and Sigourney Weaver’s characters in “Imaginary Heroes.” Two starring roles followed in 2005 and 2006, respectively: in “Lords of Dogtown,” he portrayed skateboarder Jay Adams, while in “Alpha Dog,” he played drug dealer Johnny Truelove, based on the real-life figure Jesse James Hollywood.

Early in 2007, Hirsch had a supporting role in the crime thriller “The Air I Breathe.” Later in the year, he gave his most acclaimed performance yet in Sean Penn’s biographical drama “Into the Wild,” in which he portrayed real-life nomad Christopher McCandless. For the role, Hirsch lost 40 pounds. His hard work paid off, as the actor received a myriad of awards nominations, including a SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Hirsch’s profile continued to rise over the subsequent years. In 2008, he starred as the titular character in the action comedy “Speed Racer,” and also portrayed gay rights activist Cleve Jones in Gus Van Sant’s acclaimed biopic “Milk.” The following year, Hirsch played a Vietnam War veteran in Ang Lee’s “Taking Woodstock.”

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Film Career, Part 2

In 2011, Hirsch starred in the black comedy crime film “Killer Joe” and the science-fiction action film “The Darkest Hour.” The next year, he was in three films: Oliver Stone’s “Savages”; Sergio Castellitto’s “Twice Born,” in which he starred opposite Penélope Cruz; and the Polsky brothers’ “The Motel Life,” costarring Stephen Dorff, Dakota Fanning, and Kris Kristofferson. In 2013, Hirsch starred opposite Paul Rudd in the buddy film “Prince Avalanche,” and appeared alongside Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, and Ben Foster in the war film “Lone Survivor.” His subsequent credits were “Ten Thousand Saints,” “Just Jim,” “Vincent N Roxxy,” “The Autopsy of Jane Doe,” “All Nighter,” “The Chinese Widow,” “An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn,” “The Outsider,” and “Freaks.” In 2019, Hirsch had a notable role as Jay Sebring, a victim of the Manson family murders, in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The same year, he starred in the British dramedy “Peel” and the revisionist Western “Never Grow Old.”

Hirsch continues to be prolific on the big screen. In 2020, he starred in the action film “Force of Nature” and the crime comedy “The Comeback Trail.” He followed this with roles in four 2021 films: “Son,” “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” “American Night,” and the animated “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.” Hirsch’s later credits include “The Immaculate Room” and “Dig.”

Television Career

On television, Hirsch had his first substantial role in the monster television film “Gargantua.” The same year, he appeared in the TNT television film “Houdini,” portraying the young version of the titular escape artist. Hirsch subsequently appeared on a number of shows in 1999; among his credits were episodes of “Two of a Kind,” “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” “Promised Land,” “The Pretender,” “NYPD Blue,” and “ER.” He had his next significant role in the 2001 television film “Wild Iris,” costarring Laura Linney and Gena Rowlands. Hirsch didn’t return to television until 2013, when he starred as Clyde Barrow in the miniseries “Bonnie & Clyde.” Five years later, he voiced the character Jim Lake Jr. on the Netflix animated series “Trollhunters,” a role he reprised on the 2020 limited series “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia.”

Music Career

Beyond film and television, Hirsch has had a notable career in music. In 2019, he released his debut album, entitled “Mnemonic.” Following this, he released the singles “American Dreamin'” and “Casual Animal.” Other singles have included “Remember Days When,” “Hard Hearts,” “The Same Different,” and “Favors.” Hirsch released his second album, “Denihilism,” in March of 2021.

Personal Life and Assault Conviction

Hirsch has a son named Valor, who was born in 2013. The child’s mother is no longer in a relationship with Hirsch.

In early 2015, Hirsch was charged with aggravated assault for attacking Paramount Pictures executive Daniele Bernfeld at a nightclub in Park City, Utah. He claimed he didn’t recall the incident, as he had allegedly been intoxicated. In August of 2015, Hirsch pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault; he was sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $4,750, and was ordered to undergo 50 hours of community service and 90 days of probation. Following this, he entered a rehabilitation facility.