Hollywood star Emily Blunt is diagram to topline BBC and Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Western series The English.

The 38-year-feeble actor will co-star with Chaske Spencer, identified for that includes in Twilight films and Banshee, throughout the six-episode masks, BBC talked about in a commentary.

The Honourable Lady creator Hugo Blick is writing and directing the masks, which is at reveal filming in Spain.

Place throughout the mid-American panorama of 1890, the excessive-octane chronicle western follows Cornelia Locke (Blunt), an Englishwoman who arrives into the distinctive and wild panorama of the West to wreak revenge on the individual she sees as liable for the dying of her son.

Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by start, they be part of collectively and peek a shared historic previous that wishes to be defeated in the least prices, if both of them is to keep on.

Rounding out the strong is Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno.

The English is being produced by the Drama Republic with Greg Brenman serving as govt producer alongside Blunt and Blick.

The masks will air on BBC One and race on BBC iPlayer throughout the UK, and Amazon Prime Video throughout the US, Canada, Australia and Novel Zealand.

Blunt is at reveal trying forward to the liberate of her two films – A Soundless Spot 2 and Jungle Cruise, whereby she stars alongside with Dwayne Johnson.