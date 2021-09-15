Emily Ratajkowski rocked a chic figure in a blue knit dress with statement orange handbag in NYC

She stunned in a bold red Vera Wang gown for Monday’s Met Gala.

And two days later, Emily Ratajkowski was seen hanging out with six-month-old son Sylvester Apollo and puppy Colombo in New York City.

The 30-year-old gorgeous model cut a chic figure by adding an orange handbag to a blue knit dress.

Emily rocked a calf-length number in bold blue tones; The long-sleeved number featured two buttons along her chest and a collar detail.

The supermodel had a stylish orange handbag hanging over one shoulder along with Sly’s diaper bag.

Emily completed her casual yet very stylish look with white sneakers, center parted wavy hair and a touch of makeup.

He pushed Sly’s stroller and grabbed the puppy Colombo’s leash in one hand while picking up his phone in the other.

Two days earlier, Emily wore it to the Met Gala held in the Big Apple at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She donned a custom Vera Wang red colored number that featured lace detailing as well as a large flower element along the chest area.

The beautiful frock featured a delicate train, to which the stunner paired coordinating lace gloves.

Emily and her husband Sebastian Baer-McCard welcomed son Sylvester Apollo on March 8, 2021.

Emily announced her pregnancy in October 2020 via Vogue magazine.

She married actor and producer Sebastian Baer-McCard in 2018 at a courthouse in New York City on February 23, 2018.

Blessing: Emily and her husband Sebastian Baer-McClard welcome son Sylvester Apollo on March 8, 2021