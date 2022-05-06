Emily Rogers case: Wisconsin woman missing for over a week found dead



The Milwaukee Police Department announced Thursday night that Emily Rogers, 23, who had been missing for more than a week, had been found dead.

In a press release, the police department said Rogers was found Thursday afternoon in St. Francis, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is grateful to all the community members who volunteered with the MPD to search for Emily Rogers. Unfortunately, Emily Rogers was found dead in St. Francis this afternoon. It remains an open and ongoing investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Emily Rogers who were affected by this tragedy, “the press release said.

Audrey Conklin of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.