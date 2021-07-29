Emirates And Etihad Airways Announced For Suspension Of Flight Service – Corona Crisis: International flights canceled in UAE, suspension extended till August 2

Flights from India and Pakistan to the Gulf country will remain suspended till at least 2 August.

New Delhi. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, two major UAE airlines, Etihad and Emirates, have decided to suspend flights to Dubai from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for the time being. According to media reports, Emirates has suspended flight operations to Dubai from these countries till August. At the same time, Etihad has extended the suspension till August 2.

Emirates, in its travel advisory, said that in line with the directives of the UAE government, Emirates will suspend passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to Dubai until August 7, 2021. It states that travelers who are in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel to the UAE from any other place.

The advisory states that UAE citizens, UAE Golden Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions who follow the Corona Protocol are exempted from this and can be accepted for travel. Meanwhile, UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has announced that flights to the Gulf country from India and Pakistan will remain suspended until at least 2 August.