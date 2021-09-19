Emma Radukanu beats Maria Sakkari to reach US Open final
Two teenage women who were hardly known to anyone other than the most dedicated tennis fans before this US Open, will compete for the singles championship on Saturday, the most for a Grand Slam final since the dawn of the modern era of tennis. There must be an impossible matchup. compared to 50 years ago.
On Thursday night that would have been shocking if Britain’s Emma Radukanu and Canada’s Leyla Fernandez hadn’t been pulling rabbits out of their hats for the better part of two weeks, with two teenage sensations once again dismissive of seasoned professionals who In a separate world ranking are present the stratosphere.
First, Fernández defeated second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets, 7–6(3), 4–6, 6–4, in a nervous, error-filled match that saw both players miss their chances. . Sabalenka kicked off the fight long before ending herself with one last flurry of double faults. It was Fernandez’s fourth consecutive three-set victory over one of the top 20 players in the world.
Then Radukanu took the stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium and did what she’s been doing for over a week – making the players more accomplished and leading them to play their worst matches of the tournament. Radukanu defeated 17th seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-4.
Radukanu, ranked 150th in the world, had to play three matches in the qualifying tournament to reach the main draw. Including those three matches, she has now faced nine opponents in New York and has yet to drop a set. She is the first qualifier in the Open era to reach the final of the US Open.
Both 18-year-old Radukanu and 19-year-old Fernandez have captivated crowds in New York and breathed new life into the women’s tour, which is struggling to cope with the loss of age and injuries to its biggest star, Serena Williams , and its latest one, Naomi Osaka, battles mental illness.
After this Canadian teen sensation Fernandez reached the final.
With Steve Nash, NBA Hall of Famer and Nets coach watching from his box, and seemingly all of Canada and New York in his corner, Fernandez, ranked 73rd, continued an astonishing run that included second, third place. Winning is involved. The fifth and 16th seeded players in the tournament. She defeated Osaka and Angelique Kerber, winners of a combined seven Grand Slam singles titles, then defeated Elina Svitolina, who is considered one of the best players to have ever won a Grand Slam tournament.
Then came Sabalenka, one of the world’s biggest hitters and its number two player. At 23, she appeared ready to take the next step in her development this year. She never made a Grand Slam final, but lost in the semifinals at Wimbledon and supported her with another trip to the last four at the US Open.
In Fernandez, however, Sabalenka ran into a player who convinced herself that she couldn’t be beat, that if she could just get the ball back over the net with her brand of power and spin and deceit, So somehow the match will break his path.
It took two hours and 21 minutes to come to that moment, when she won, due to two mistimed double faults from Sabalenka and one last error out of court.
“Nothing is impossible,” Fernandez told a post-match press conference. “There’s no limit to what I can do.”
Fernandez became the second Canadian teenager to make the US Open final in three years, following in the footsteps of Bianca Andreescu, who defeated Williams to win the championship in 2019.
Like Andreescu, Fernandez has shot over the top from nowhere. Although she had been moving up the rankings for the past three years, she had given little indication that she was on the verge of success of this magnitude.
Fernandez was nervous, lost his serve and went down 3-0 in the first set. Before long though, she had settled down and proved to be the perfect foil for Sabalenka’s high-octane game, with little margin for error. When Sabalenka doesn’t connect, she hits the balls into the bottom half of the net or sees them between five and six feet from the baseline, then flaps her arms in despair.
It was very crowded on Thursday evening.
“I would not say that he did anything. I would say that I destroyed myself,” Sabalenka said at the end of a depressing night.
Sabalenka made steady progress in the first set to lead 4-2, but then made several errors to bring Fernandez back into the set, including a double fault at game point.
In the crucial moment of the tiebreaker of the first set, as Fernandez took a 4-3 lead, Sabalenka miserably missed on an easy overhead, double-faulted, then bounced a Fernandez serve at set point into the net.
The second set looked like it was going to be almost a carbon copy of the first. An early break for Sabalenka, then lethargy to get Fernandez back in the frame. But then Fernandez broke in the ninth game, giving Sabalenka a chance to exit the set. He waved his arms, asking for some support from the pro-Fernandez crowd.
On the third set they went, at midway point in the trading service game, Sabalenka got herself in trouble when Fernandez took a 3–2 lead, then blocked one of Sabalenka’s toughest serves of the night. Diya and looked at Sabalenka’s shot for a long time. But Fernández struggled with prosperity, causing Sabalenka to break his right back, and a game later to tie the score to 4–4.
But Fernandez remained calm, and a game later Sabalenka took care of business for him. After all, things work out for this teenager, at least at this US Open.
French Open semi-finalist Sakkari also benefited Radukanu a lot. Like Sabalenka, Sakkari rarely sees a ball she doesn’t want to crush, but often doesn’t get those balls to court on Thursday nights, allowing Radukanu to play a form of tennis rope-a-dope. So that he can get one place on one. The biggest stage in the game, against another teenager she can play for a very long time.
