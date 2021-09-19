Emma Radukanu beats Maria Sakkari to reach US Open final

Two teenage women who were hardly known to anyone other than the most dedicated tennis fans before this US Open, will compete for the singles championship on Saturday, the most for a Grand Slam final since the dawn of the modern era of tennis. There must be an impossible matchup. compared to 50 years ago.

On Thursday night that would have been shocking if Britain’s Emma Radukanu and Canada’s Leyla Fernandez hadn’t been pulling rabbits out of their hats for the better part of two weeks, with two teenage sensations once again dismissive of seasoned professionals who In a separate world ranking are present the stratosphere.

First, Fernández defeated second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets, 7–6(3), 4–6, 6–4, in a nervous, error-filled match that saw both players miss their chances. . Sabalenka kicked off the fight long before ending herself with one last flurry of double faults. It was Fernandez’s fourth consecutive three-set victory over one of the top 20 players in the world.

Then Radukanu took the stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium and did what she’s been doing for over a week – making the players more accomplished and leading them to play their worst matches of the tournament. Radukanu defeated 17th seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-4.