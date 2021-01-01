Emma Radukanu vs Leila Fernandes: US Open: 18-year-old girl performs amazingly, any US Open winner will get a new champion

Radukanu has reached the final without losing any set. Radukanu has not lost a single set at the US Open so far. They have won all 18 of their sets, including 3 in the qualifying round and 6 in the main draw. This is the first time since 1999 that two young women have met in the final of the US Open. In 1999, 17-year-old Serena Williams and 18-year-old Martina Hingis met in a title fight.

Radukanu and Fernandes have many similarities Radukanu and Fernandes have many similarities. They are fast and agile. He is adept at getting the toughest shots easily to the other side. They don’t care about their more famous and experienced competitors. Both are teenagers. Binshed at the US Open. At the US Open, she is getting huge support from the audience and she has reached the final of the Grand Slam for the first time.

‘Didn’t expect to reach main drawer’ Emma Radukanu didn’t even expect to be in the main draw and she even bought herself a plane ticket so she wouldn’t have to wait in New York once she qualifies, but now she’s in the finals which she can’t believe. After the win, Emma said, ‘I focused on one match at a time and now three weeks later I am in the final. I can’t believe it. ‘ READ Also Minsk part ways with Oghiabekhva and Wogu

Emma performed this feat 62 years later Radukanu, 18, has become the youngest player to win a title for Britain in 62 years. Christine Truman had previously reached the final of the French Open for Britain in 195. He was 18 at the time.

After 44 years, no woman in Britain has reached the finals Radukanu is the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final in 44 years. The feat was previously performed by Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977. This is the second Grand Slam event and the fourth tour level event of Radukanu’s career.

Emma is the first qualifier to reach the final Emma Radukanu, who reached the Grand Slam women’s singles final, is the first qualifier. This is the eighth time in the open era (since 18) that two teenagers will face off in a Grand Slam final.

Two young players have reached the final of the US Open women’s singles, the last Grand Slam of the year. In such a situation, a new Grand Slam champion is guaranteed. Britain’s 18-year-old Emma Radukanu defeated 17th seed Maria Sakari of Greece 6-1, 6-4 to reach the fourth and final Grand Slam final of the year at the US Open. Radukanu has reached the Grand Slam final for the first time.