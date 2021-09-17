Emma Radukanu wins first set in US Open final
Continuing a streak that started in the qualifying draw, Emma Radukanu won her 19th consecutive set at this US Open, but it was a fight like never before for her.
The 18-year-old from Britain earned a double set point with her rival Leyla Fernandez, who was serving at 4-5, hitting a sharp angled cross-court backhand return winner on Fernandez’s second serve at a slower pace.
Radukanu missed his first set point opportunity with a long push to a backhand, and could not make a hard backhand lob on the run on his second opportunity.
Radukanu earned the third set point when Fernandez missed a forehand long but missed his backhand return into the net.
He got a fourth set point opportunity by stepping around his backhand and breaking a strong inside-out forehand, which Fernandez could not connect with his forehand. The fourth time was the charm for Radukanu, who bent over to shove the forehand winner down the line on the open court, ending the set after 58 minutes.
Radukanu turned to the crowd and raised his arms, encouraging him to raise the already enough applause for both teenagers’ performances today.
Fernandez walked off the court for a break after the set; Radukanu stayed at his seat and enjoyed some breakfast.
