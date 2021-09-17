Emma Radukanu wins first set in US Open final

Continuing a streak that started in the qualifying draw, Emma Radukanu won her 19th consecutive set at this US Open, but it was a fight like never before for her.

The 18-year-old from Britain earned a double set point with her rival Leyla Fernandez, who was serving at 4-5, hitting a sharp angled cross-court backhand return winner on Fernandez’s second serve at a slower pace.

Radukanu missed his first set point opportunity with a long push to a backhand, and could not make a hard backhand lob on the run on his second opportunity.

Radukanu earned the third set point when Fernandez missed a forehand long but missed his backhand return into the net.