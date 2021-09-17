Emma Radukanu wins US Open in a miraculous run
British phenom Emma Radukanu, 18, completed a stunning run through the US Open on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Canada’s Leyla Fernandez in what will surely go down as one of the great underdog journeys. History of the game.
Radukanu, ranked 150th in the world and barely known two weeks ago, became the first player to win a Grand Slam title after escaping a qualifying tournament, a scenario that may never be repeated. She became the first woman in Britain to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.
And he did it the same way he handled every other match he played in New York, where he didn’t lose a set in 10 games, a remarkable 20-set streak and another feat that is unlikely to be repeated anytime soon. Saturday’s score line was clear 6-4, 6-3. “A complete dream,” Radukanu called it.
Radukanu’s game, a rare blend of power and accuracy, proved too much for Fernandez, a quick and fearless counterpuncher who also possessed deceptive power. On Saturday afternoon, however, in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the crowd had lovingly surrounded both players, Fernandez simply ran out of points and punches, as Radukanu’s laser-like shots hit the deepest parts of the court in Canada. The teenagers kept getting down outside. Access.
After a tight first set, during which both players had a chance to take an early lead, Radukanu headed for the finish line in the sixth game of the second set, breaking Fernandez’s serve with a forehand that looked like a definite putaway. blocked. Line.
Once a fighter, Fernandez saved two match points as he served 2–5 to continue the match. In the next game, he sent Radukanu to the ground as he smacked Fernandez’s shot to the corner. But Radukanu resolved himself to have his leg amputated during a medical timeout, and five points later ended the match with an ace. She fell on the court as soon as the stadium exploded.
“I wasn’t just praying for a double-fault,” Radukanu said of the finish, before becoming the most unexpected lifter of a Grand Slam trophy tennis has ever seen.
Queen Elizabeth also shouted, send a statement Praising Radukanu for “a remarkable achievement at such a young age” from Balmoral Castle.
It was the rarest of the finals, a competition between two players known to the most loyal of tennis fans only two weeks earlier.
He also played once before in the 2018 Wimbledon Junior tournament. Radukanu won that match in straight sets as well. But two years ago, Radukanu was quite sure that his path would lead to a career in college and finance. She took her entrance exams earlier this year, around the time she was playing in a lower-level tournament, which earned her a wild-card entry to Wimbledon, where she made her Grand Slam debut. It was his first heat of top-level competition.
Fernandez, who turns 19 this week and is ranked 73, was known as a fearsome, under-sized batsman until a few days ago. Some predicted greatness for him. A few years ago, a teacher told her to quit the sport because she would never do anything.
For tennis, their stellar journey to the finals could not have come at a better time. In the weeks leading up to this US Open, the game had fallen into an awkward position. Novak Djokovic arrived in New York trying to accomplish the rarest tennis feat ever, winning all four Grand Slam tournaments in a calendar year, but most of the sport’s biggest stars were off the map. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal announced they were pulling out of the tournament due to injuries, as did Serena and Venus Williams.
Then, on the Friday night before the tournament, Naomi Osaka, defending champion and tennis’s biggest new star, lost to Fernandez in three sets and announced that she planned to leave the sport indefinitely. That said, the sport was no longer bringing her happiness. Osaka spoke in the spring of battling depression since winning her first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2018.
Once again, the dark side of the game, a lonely, pressure-filled crucible often endured by young talents unprepared to handle it, was torn open.
Next came Radukanu and Fernandez, two shining lights whose lineage spanned four continents. He delighted the crowd with spirited victories and unique styles. After every win, Radukanu said she couldn’t believe what had just happened, while Fernandez said how strongly she believes she can’t lose, even though she has no right to think that way because He plowed through one higher ranked player after the next.
There was something very rare here on the tennis court – the unmatched joy from athletes playing loose and free, without any baggage from missed opportunities of the past, or the weight of pressure and expectations that come with success.
The exhausting cliché in sports is that it’s often a matter of shame that a player has to lose. Given that Radukanu and Fernandez were just two weeks ago when they emerged to captivate the tennis world and the millions in their countries and elsewhere who rarely pay attention to the sport, it was unlikely that any of them No one – or tennis itself – will come away not living with this experience.
The match was a moment late on Saturday when a crowd of about 23,000 shouted in unison, “Let’s go Emma!” and “Come on Leylah!” With some fans alternating names with each round. When does this happen?
He had taken such different paths to reach this level, with Radukanu blazing through his solid but fairly formidable opponents, and Fernández surviving all those near-death experiences against Osaka, and then three more times. Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, and then Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka, two of the top five players in the world.
Coming to the final, Radukanu said to treat it like just another match. Fernandez was not shy about talking about the opportunity that came before her. Her father, George, who is her coach, said on Saturday that he would talk to his daughter about how it was not just another match.
“It’s a final, right,” Jorge Fernandez said in a teleconference from Florida as he didn’t go to the tournament with his daughter, preferring that his mother, sister and fitness coach participate instead. “Let’s sweat it all out. Let’s make sure that no matter how it ends, there are no regrets because if we’re fabulous, we’ll never get another crack again, for another year. “
As it turned out, the big winner turned out to be Radukanu, who overcame his initial setback to take a 2-0 first lead, only to see Fernandez scramble back early and knot the set every two games. From there, the match got into a tense rhythm with long games and long points.
With Fernandez serving on 4-5, Radukanu tightened the screws with two killer crosscourt backhands to get two set points. Fernandez would save them, as well as a third, but Radukanu on the fourth fired a forehand to take his 19th set in a row.
“I made a lot of mistakes in crucial moments,” Fernandez later said. “This loss, I’m going to bear this for a very long time.”
In the second set, Fernandez stumbled in the first point, then jumped to a lead, then fell back, and it looked like Radukanu was about to roll, but every time Fernandez took the lead, he smacked for another scorching forehand. Brought , or extended to a lobe to extend the rally and get Radukanu to make another untimely error. She will make 25 a day. It’s when you’re 18 and playing in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time, and it’s only your second Grand Slam.
But Radukanu played a decisive role in the sixth game, and the only question was whether his teenage nerves would be strong enough to handle the pressure of calling off the tournament.
At first, they were exactly as he raced to get two match points on Fernández’s serve, but the error troubled him again, and they went into one of the strangest final games ever to be played at a Grand Slam. The final was ever seen, and at a deuce point that caused blood to drip down Radukanu’s leg.
It was a moment that would have terrified the most experienced of players, or prompted someone as inexperienced as Radukanu to try to eliminate them. Two months ago, during what seemed like a panic attack, he told the coaches in the middle of his fourth-round match at Wimbledon that he was having trouble breathing.
Instead, as Radukanu suffered a break point on Saturday and had a chance to get Fernandez back on the set, he slowed down to his chair and called the trainer. There, Radukanu bandaged his leg, absorbed what was unfolding and let it go. Fernandez questioned a tournament official whether the injury really required a pause in play, Radukanu cooled himself with an air-conditioning tube, then went back on the court a few minutes later, completing his moment. ready for
When it was over, Radukanu said something that many had said to him before, but no one ever really believed, even those who said it.
“Every single player in the women’s draw has a shot at winning any tournament,” she said.
After Saturday no one could argue with him.
