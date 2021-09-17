Emma Radukanu wins US Open in a miraculous run

British phenom Emma Radukanu, 18, completed a stunning run through the US Open on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Canada’s Leyla Fernandez in what will surely go down as one of the great underdog journeys. History of the game.

Radukanu, ranked 150th in the world and barely known two weeks ago, became the first player to win a Grand Slam title after escaping a qualifying tournament, a scenario that may never be repeated. She became the first woman in Britain to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

And he did it the same way he handled every other match he played in New York, where he didn’t lose a set in 10 games, a remarkable 20-set streak and another feat that is unlikely to be repeated anytime soon. Saturday’s score line was clear 6-4, 6-3. “A complete dream,” Radukanu called it.

Radukanu’s game, a rare blend of power and accuracy, proved too much for Fernandez, a quick and fearless counterpuncher who also possessed deceptive power. On Saturday afternoon, however, in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the crowd had lovingly surrounded both players, Fernandez simply ran out of points and punches, as Radukanu’s laser-like shots hit the deepest parts of the court in Canada. The teenagers kept getting down outside. Access.