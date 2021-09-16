Emma Radukanu’s US Open win means more complicated Britain
LONDON — At long last, Britain got the flurry of national glee it wanted this summer, not from the men’s soccer team that missed sporting immortality, but from a young woman with a bright smile , Emma Radukanu, who stormed obscenely to win. US Open tennis title on Saturday.
18-year-old Ms Radukanu’s straight sets victory over 19-year-old Leyla Fernandez of Canada drew applause from crowds that gathered to watch the match at her hometown, Bromley, and at a nearby tennis pub. The club set him on an impossible path to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
“The atmosphere is buzzing,” said Dave Cook, manager of The Parklangley Club, where Ms Radukanu trained for several years, starting when she was 6. The day after her victory, the members filled with pride, describing how she returned from the competition. Wimbledon for practice session.
“Just watching her train was phenomenal,” said a member of Julie Slater, 54. “You just know she’s going to take it all the way.”
Queen Elizabeth wasted no time in congratulating the new champions for “a remarkable achievement at such a young age”, which she called “a testament to your hard work and dedication”. Looking a little dazzled, Ms. Radukanu said, “I’m probably going to frame that letter or something.”
Her victories made history in several ways: she became the first player to win a Grand Slam title from the qualifying round, and the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade captured Wimbledon in 1977. Ms. Wade cheered Ms. Wade. Raducanu from the gallery, as Billie Jean King did on the winner’s podium – two champions crowning a new, and heralding, perhaps, a glorious new era for British tennis.
For long-suffering British sports fans, Ms Radukanu’s victory was also a salvation of sorts after the England football team’s heartbreaking defeat in the final of the European Championships in July. After missing three penalty kicks in the deciding shootout against Italy, England snatched away a win in that game.
But on Saturday, Ms. Radukanu didn’t let a cut in her leg, falling late in the match, prevented her from sending Ms. Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3, to cap things off with an ace before falling. Court in celebration of happiness given. The time she needed to bandage her leg was one of the few worrying moments for Ms Radukanu during a tournament in which she didn’t miss a set.
Like the national football team, Ms Radukanu embodies the immense diversity of British society. His victory is a tacit rejection of the anti-immigration enthusiasm that fueled the Brexit vote in 2016 and a reminder that, whatever the politics, today’s multilingual Britain is a more complex and interesting place.
The daughter of a Romanian father and a Chinese mother, Ms Raducanu was born in Toronto in 2002. When she was 2 years old, her family moved to England, settling in Bromley, an outskirts of London known for leafy parks and good schools. A serious student, Ms. Radukanu has taken time off from professional tours to study for exams, and credits her mother for keeping her focus on academics.
“She has got where she is because she is a good person and puts in some hard work and strives to make her dreams come true,” Mr. Cook said.
Although she described Ms Radukanu as part of a generation of young athletes who have been grounded and mentally strong, she said the Grand Slam title would put new pressure on her.
“You achieve something great, you raise your own bar,” he said. “We need to take those pressures back from them.”
Ms Radukanu first came to national attention in June, when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon before withdrawing, telling coaches she was having trouble breathing.
That setback has prompted some commentators, including John McEnroe, to express doubts about her mental fitness, especially at a time when another female star, Naomi Osaka, has spoken openly about her struggle with the pressures of the sport. . Under the lights in Flushing Meadows, however, Ms Radukanu silenced her critics. She looked fit, ready and tireless.
His performance inspired people from every corner of the British society. In their old club, the girls talked of meeting Ms. Radukanu in the hallway of the school or at the local restaurant. Some said they expected to follow in his footsteps.
“We want to get into tennis,” said Yuti Kumar, 14, who attends the same school as Ms. Radukanu of Newstead Wood School, where graduates include actress Gemma Chan and Olympic sprinter Dina Asher-Smith.
Actor Stephen Fry said on Twitter, “Yes, it may be the ‘only’ game, but there can be so much human joy, despair, glory, despair, wonder and hope in that ‘only’. A glimmer of light in a dark world. Brief flicker.”
The Spice Girls kept it simple. “@EmmaRaducanu that girl power is right there!!” The group tweeted.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles, Prince William and the Manchester United soccer team were all congratulated, as was tweeted by right-wing Brexit leader, Nigel Farage, who tweeted “a global megastar is born.”
David Lamy, a Labor Party member of parliament who is black, said Mr Farage once said he would not be comfortable living next to a Romanian (Mr Farage later expressed regret for the remark) . “You have no right to piggyback on her incredible success,” Mr Lamy posted on Twitter.
The dust-up echoed once earlier in the summer when Mr Lamy blamed members of the Conservative Party for jumping on the English football team’s bandwagon, once winning, from the Games to protest racial and social injustice. After criticizing his players for kneeling first .
In Bromley on Sunday, however, the focus was on a local hero. Many believed his achievement would fuel an interest in playing tennis – and other ambitions – among young people who have struggled to find inspiration during the pandemic.
“She’s a schoolgirl and she’s from Bromley,” said 40-year-old Jennifer Taylor, sitting outside a pub. “I’m sure if she comes to Bromley, they’ll be very welcome for her.”
As she prepared to return home, Ms Radukanu pointed to the UK sporting summer, with millions of fans, myself included, chanting the England team’s theme “Football is coming home”. done.
“We’re taking him to HOMEEE,” he posted photos of himself waving the Union Jack and holding the Open Champion’s Silver Cup.
