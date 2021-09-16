LONDON — At long last, Britain got the flurry of national glee it wanted this summer, not from the men’s soccer team that missed sporting immortality, but from a young woman with a bright smile , Emma Radukanu, who stormed obscenely to win. US Open tennis title on Saturday.

18-year-old Ms Radukanu’s straight sets victory over 19-year-old Leyla Fernandez of Canada drew applause from crowds that gathered to watch the match at her hometown, Bromley, and at a nearby tennis pub. The club set him on an impossible path to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

“The atmosphere is buzzing,” said Dave Cook, manager of The Parklangley Club, where Ms Radukanu trained for several years, starting when she was 6. The day after her victory, the members filled with pride, describing how she returned from the competition. Wimbledon for practice session.

“Just watching her train was phenomenal,” said a member of Julie Slater, 54. “You just know she’s going to take it all the way.”