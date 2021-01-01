Emma Radusanu wins US Open 2021 women’s singles

Highlights Emma Radukanu, 18, won the US Open women’s singles title

She is the first British woman to win the title in 53 years.

Radukanu reached the final of the US Open without losing a single set

New York

Britain’s Emma Radukanu, 18, has made history by winning the women’s singles title at the US Open. She is the first British woman to win the title in 53 years. Emma Radukanu defeated Leela Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3 to win the Grand Slam. Both young players reached the final for the first time, but lost to Emma Radukanu in the end.

Following the victory of Emma Radukanu, the official Twitter handle of the US Open tweeted – 53 years of waiting are over. Emma Radukanu is the first British woman since 18 to win the US Open women’s singles title.

Radukanu has not lost a single set at the US Open so far. They have won all 18 of their sets, including 3 in the qualifying round and 6 in the main draw. This is the first time since 1999 that two young women have met in the final of the US Open. In 1999, 17-year-old Serena Williams and 18-year-old Martina Hingis met for the title. Radukanu is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam trophy since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977. She is the youngest player to claim the women's title since Maria Sharapova turned 17 at Wimbledon in 2004. Radukanu and Fernandes have many similarities

Both are fast and agile. He is adept at getting the toughest shots easily to the other side. They don’t care about their more famous and experienced competitors. Both are teenagers. Binshed at the US Open. At the US Open, she is getting huge support from the audience and she has reached the final of the Grand Slam for the first time.