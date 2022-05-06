Emma Stone Keeps it Formal But Glamorous in Her Grey Louis Vuitton Suit (View Pics)



The Amazing Spider-Man actress Emma Stone may have had a bad year at Met Gala this year (2022) but she’s already bouncing back from her fashion fiasco. Now, when compared to Kim Kardashian or Blake Lively, Stone really was a major disappointment at the Met Gala but as they say, we should let bygones be bygones. The actress was quick to rectify her mistake and emerge as the diva that she is at a recently hosted event. Yo or Hell No: Zendaya in a Custom Pink Valentino Suit at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Emma arrived at the soiree looking poised and delightful in a grey Louis Vuitton suit. While the colour palette looked extremely formal, the cut of its blazer and the folded hems of her pants gave a rather glamorous spin to it. Emma further paired her outfit with silver stilettos and a chunky layered necklace. With coral lips, nude eye makeup, blushed cheeks and hair styled in beach waves, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Chrissy Teigen in Her White Alexandre Vauthier Gown for a Dinner Date With John Legend.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emma’s refined and polished avatar scored extremely high on our fashion meter and for all the right reasons. But while this is our take on her recent fashion game, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too dull for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

(The above story first appeared on Gadget Clock on May 06, 2022 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Gadget Clock.com).