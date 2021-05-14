Emmerdale’s Alicya Eyo reveals she went to rehab for alcoholism after departing soap

Former Dangerous Women star Alicya Eyo went to rehab for alcoholism after departing Emmerdale in 2015.

The actress, 45, admitted she ‘misplaced all the things’ at one level, however she was in a position to determine ‘why [she] was doing what [she] was doing’ throughout a stint in rehab.

She stated: ‘I ended up shedding all the things, together with myself. That was the principle factor. So I went to a rehab. They helped me determine why I used to be doing what I used to be doing.’

Looking for assist: Former Dangerous Women star Alicya Eyo went to rehab for alcoholism after departing Emmerdale in 2015

And whereas the display star star – who performed Ruby Haswell within the ITV soap – was ‘all high quality’ in the course of the first coronavirus lockdown, she struggled in a later lockdown.

Talking on this Sunday’s Soap From The Field podcast, she stated: ‘The primary lockdown we had, all high quality, all good. Then this lockdown has been actually troublesome for me.

‘Happily, I’ve had the assist of my mum, my brother and my companion who have gotten me by means of it.

‘I’ve actually, actually suffered. You’re simply petrified of going again to the place you had been earlier than.’

TV position: She is pictured on Emmerdale in 2013 with Kelli Hollis as Ali Spencer and Nimmy March as Lindy

Ruby was killed off in August 2015 after a helicopter crashed into the Emmerdale village corridor.

And the star admitted on the time she was ‘honoured’ that her Dales departure was throughout such an enormous stunt.

She stated on the upcoming podcast: ‘It was a very good few months in the past now that I had the heads-up, and I used to be so excited in regards to the storyline.

‘In the event you’re going to go, what a means to go – it isn’t day by day that you simply get a helicopter blade to the stomach! Simply to be a part of the episode was good and I really feel actually honoured.

‘I could not wait to shoot it and it was even higher than I anticipated after we did. The ambiance was electrical.

‘Enjoying Ruby’s loss of life scenes was fairly onerous and unhappy, however I used to be simply so fortunate to have such an amazing director and Laura Norton [Kerry] and Liam Fox [Dan] there filming with me. I could not have wished for it to be any higher.’