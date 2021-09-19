Emmy Awards 2021: Watch to see
Ultimately, this should be the year a streaming platform emerges victorious at the Emmys.
Tech companies took over the entertainment industry years ago, but they had mixed results with members of the Television Academy voting the winners.
That will likely come to an end on Sunday when the envelopes are sealed at the 73rd Emmy Awards, which will be aired on CBS — and, appropriately, streamed live on Paramount+.
“The Crown,” the British royal family’s lush Netflix drama, is a heavy favorite to win one of the night’s biggest awards — best drama — on the strength of its fourth season, which portrayed audiences in the 1980s as it explored relationships. was painted. of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Seven of the show’s cast received nominations for acting, including Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) for Best Actor and Emma Corinne (Princess Diana) and Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II) for Best Actress. Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher) and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) are among the nominees for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
“The Crown” has already picked up four Emmys in the first batch of awards presented during last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which recognize achievements in technical categories.
Netflix held a considerable lead over its television and streaming rivals at the Creative Arts Emmys, all but guaranteed it would win more awards than any other studio, streaming platform, or TV network.
A Best Drama win will also be important for Netflix for “The Crown.” The streaming service has never won the top series award, despite 30 nominations in Best Drama, Comedy and Limited Series from 2013 to 2020. Only one streaming service, Hulu, has won Best Drama, an award that went to “The Handmaid’s Tale.” ” four years ago.
It would be a fitting win at a function that is recognizing the best shows aired or streamed amid the pandemic. During the stay-at-home months last year and earlier this year, people increasingly turned away from cable and embraced streaming video entertainment, accelerating a trend that was already underway.
While “The Crown” is a favorite, keep an eye out for spoilers in the Best Drama race. Star Wars action adventure show “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ took home seven tech awards last weekend, and Television Academy voters find themselves loving some popular, action-packed entertainment, as evidenced by “Game of Thrones.” Shows winning the Best Drama category. Tie the record four times.
An outside-shot show is “Bridgeton,” the popular Netflix bodice-ripper from super producer Shonda Rhimes. Named for its final, emotional season, FX’s “Pose” has the best chance of an upset of any cable or network series nominated.
‘Ted Lasso’ and Jason Sudeikis are favorites.
It looks like Apple’s streaming service, not two years old, is on the verge of securing its first major Emmy win, thanks to an aphorism-spouting, fish-out-of-water soccer coach.
The feel good Apple TV+ comedy, “Ted Lasso,” is a favorite in the comedy category. Nominated for its rookie season, which premiered in August 2020, the show had already won the Best Actor in a Comedy award last weekend. The winner of that award has won the Best Comedy award for six consecutive years. “Ted Lasso” also won Best New Series, Best Comedy and Best Overall Show at the Television Critics Association Awards earlier this month.
Former “Saturday Night Live” veteran, Jason Sudeikis, is set to win multiple Emmys, including Best Writing and Best Actor in a Comedy Series. They would represent her first Emmy win.
A long shot for best comedy is the HBO Max series “Hacks” starring contestant Gene Smart, who is likely to win his fourth acting Emmy for his role as a stand-up comic like Joan Rivers.
When it comes to comedy this year, broadcast and cable networks are looking out: They earned just one nomination in the category from ABC’s “Black-ish,” the lowest combined total in Emmy history.
Cedric the Entertainer hosts a potential drinking event.
The Emmys will be an in-person event for the first time in two years, but it won’t be up to the crowd size or spectacle of earlier times. Instead of taking place at the 7,100-seat Microsoft Theater, the ceremony will take place in a tent in downtown Los Angeles, attended by a few hundred people.
Most of the nominees will be seated at dinner tables, la the Golden Globes, with the show’s producers hoping it will shock the show’s producers, which hit a new low last year. Some of the cast and production staff are planning to gather remotely. The nominees of “The Crown” will be ready to celebrate at a party in London, as did “Shit’s Creek” in Toronto last year.
Cedric the entertainer, stand-up comedian and star of the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood” will host. He has suggested that he not go for the kind of scathing political commentary that came in the recent onstage comments made by Emmy hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Michael Che and Colin Jost.
“I want to bring an acronym that comes with my brand of stand-up,” he told The New York Times. “I’m the one you know. I’m your cousin or your uncle, and we’re here to celebrate each other.”
The shortened function corresponds to the reduced conditions of the TV industry compared to last year. Due to production delays during the pandemic, the number of shows submitted for the Best Drama and Comedy races was reduced by 30 percent.
Michael K. Williams could have won.
Beloved ‘The Wire’ star Michael K. was found dead on September 6. Williams has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for the recently canceled HBO series, “Lovecraft Country.” If he wins—and he’s a bit favorite over Tobias Menzies from “The Crown”—it won’t be because Emmy voters wanted to award him a posthumous award. The Emmy voting period ended before Williams’ death.
MJ Rodriguez’s victory could be one of the biggest moments of the night. Rodriguez’s performance as Blanca Evangelista in FX’s “Pose” earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Race, the first time a transgender person has been up for the award. To pull this off, Rodriguez must defeat Corinne, a favorite for her role as a young Princess Diana in “The Crown.”
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ vs ‘Mare of Easttown’
As always, the tightest race for the Emmys will come down to best limited series.
Months ago, Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” seemed like a sure bet, especially as it claimed limited series honors at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Television Awards.
But there are signs the race has turned into a dead heat. At the Television Critics Association Awards on September 15, HBO’s gritty whodunit “Mayor of Easttown” took home the Best Limited Series honor, and Michaela Koel, the creator and star of another HBO limited series, “I May Destroy You”, won Best Actor. won for In any television drama.
A miniseries will feature a showdown pitting Cole against Best Actress Kate Winslet, who played the weary detective of the “Mare of Easttown” and Anya Taylor-Joy, who played the chess prodigy in “The Queen’s Gambit”. had played the role of.
