Emmy Awards 2021: Watch to see

Ultimately, this should be the year a streaming platform emerges victorious at the Emmys.

Tech companies took over the entertainment industry years ago, but they had mixed results with members of the Television Academy voting the winners.

That will likely come to an end on Sunday when the envelopes are sealed at the 73rd Emmy Awards, which will be aired on CBS — and, appropriately, streamed live on Paramount+.

“The Crown,” the British royal family’s lush Netflix drama, is a heavy favorite to win one of the night’s biggest awards — best drama — on the strength of its fourth season, which portrayed audiences in the 1980s as it explored relationships. was painted. of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Seven of the show’s cast received nominations for acting, including Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) for Best Actor and Emma Corinne (Princess Diana) and Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II) for Best Actress. Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher) and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) are among the nominees for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.