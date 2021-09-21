Emmys 2021: Best and worst moments

The Emmy Awards were mostly back in person after last year’s virtual ceremony, with TV’s best and brightest people in a classed-up event tent with banquet-style seating reminiscent of the Golden Globes.

It was a more casual approach to TV’s biggest night, which was not appreciated by all attendees as the Delta version raged on. (“There’s a lot of us in this little room,” said the night before presenter Seth Rogen.) But the new format was fitting for a night that might have heralded a new chapter in TV history, or at least The streaming-dominated era has less official recognition than most of us already take for granted.

For the first time ever, the streaming services won all the major series awards, with Netflix’s “The Crown” winning top drama and “The Queen’s Gambit” taking home best limited series, even on Netflix. “Ted Lasso” was named Best Comedy on Apple TV+. These shows and a few worthy challengers – “Hacks” on HBO Max, “Mare of Easttown” on HBO – dominated the categories.