Emmys 2021: Best and worst moments
The Emmy Awards were mostly back in person after last year’s virtual ceremony, with TV’s best and brightest people in a classed-up event tent with banquet-style seating reminiscent of the Golden Globes.
It was a more casual approach to TV’s biggest night, which was not appreciated by all attendees as the Delta version raged on. (“There’s a lot of us in this little room,” said the night before presenter Seth Rogen.) But the new format was fitting for a night that might have heralded a new chapter in TV history, or at least The streaming-dominated era has less official recognition than most of us already take for granted.
For the first time ever, the streaming services won all the major series awards, with Netflix’s “The Crown” winning top drama and “The Queen’s Gambit” taking home best limited series, even on Netflix. “Ted Lasso” was named Best Comedy on Apple TV+. These shows and a few worthy challengers – “Hacks” on HBO Max, “Mare of Easttown” on HBO – dominated the categories.
The result was an awards ceremony that both signaled new beginnings and repeatedly announced a handful of titles. In the intervening time, it suggested that for all the evolution of TV, some aspect of the Emmys — the dud bits, the long speeches, the occasional moments of true inspiration — would always be with us. Jeremy Agner
Cedric debuted with a tribute to the TV… and biz marquee.
Cedric the Entertainer promised that with him as host, the Emmys broadcast will be a little different this year. how different? The first hints came immediately, when Cedric ditched the traditional opening monologue in favor of a song that immediately filled the show with energy.
“TV, you’ve got what I need,” he sang on the song “Just a Friend” by Biz Markie, who died last July. Rita Wilson, LL Cool J, Lil Dicky and others joined in with verses of their own.
Cedric eventually offered a traditional monologue after the first two awards, skewering separately at The Met Gala, Nicki Minaj and Billy Porter. “Look at this room, man, there are so many talented people in here,” said Cedric. “Really, shut the doors – we’re not leaving until we find a new host for ‘Jeopardy'” Matt Stevens
Is there an echo in here?
In the first hour of the show, the first two awards went to “Ted Lasso”, the second two to “Mare of Easttown”, the next four to “The Crown”, and then the next two to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”. “
I’m not saying these aren’t good shows – some of these are great shows! But there are a lot of variations on television that Emmy is aware of. Monotony is a vice. Margaret Lyons
‘Hacks’ gave ‘Ted Lasso’ a run for the money.
The relentlessly optimistic Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” was expected to be cleared by several predictions across various comedy categories on Sunday. But after a few hours, the night unexpectedly devolved into a two-horse race between that show and the more acrimonious HBO Max showbiz comedy “Hacks”.
“Ted Lasso” started off strong, receiving domestic top honors in three of the four comedy acting categories, including a Best Actor Emmy for Jason Sudeikis. The show was also nominated for Best Comedy Writing and Directing, but to a surprise, both awards went to “Hacks”.
The HBO Max series won its third straight award when Jean Smart won Best Comedy Actress. Suddenly, the Best Comedy category, which seemed like a lock for “Ted Lasso,” became more interesting.
But only for an hour. In the end, “Ted Lasso” took the top trophy as expected. The suspense was fun while it lasted. all deaf
yyyyaaahh!
I love “Ted Lasso,” but it’s too many times to hear the opening bar of its theme song.
Perhaps the next time a show is nominated multiple times in multiple categories, the nominated clip segments can use the show’s variety of music, not just 1.5 seconds over and over again, and then maybe when that show’s music is played over and over again. If the guys win, we can shake up some of the musical design too. Margaret Lyons
Debbie Allen wins Governor’s Award
Actor, writer, director, choreographer and producer (among other things) Debbie Allen was given this year’s Governor’s Award. It’s a true lifetime achievement honor, but Allen is still pretty productive — last week she won two Creative Arts Emmys for her work on “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” for Netflix.
“It takes a lot of courage to be the only woman in the room most of the time,” Allen said in an edgy speech, paying tribute to all the women all over the world. “Let this moment resonate with women in this country and around the world, from Texas to Afghanistan.”
He continued:
Young people who don’t have the vote, who can’t even get vaccinated – have inherited a world we leave to them. It’s time for you to claim your power, claim your voice, tell your song, tell your stories. It will make us a better place. your turn.
It was a good reminder that while much of TV looks a lot different than it did a few years ago, some of its most outstanding talent has been at it for decades. Jeremy Agner
Michaela Koel won her first Emmy.
After it was turned down by the Golden Globes, the HBO limited series “I May Destroy You” received some award justice, receiving six Primetime Emmy nominations.
And on Sunday night, Michaela Koel — the show’s producer and star, as well as a writer and co-director — won her first Emmy Award for limited series writing. it also made him first black woman To win in that category. In his acceptance speech, Coyle told the audience to “write a story that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable.”
“I dare you,” she continued. “Visibility these days somehow equals success. Don’t be afraid to disappear from us, for a while, and see what comes to you in silence. I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault. Am.” Laura Zornosa
Conan just won our hearts.
Conan O’Brien, who completed nearly 30 years as a late-night host in June, didn’t win any awards on Sunday night. But maybe no one had much fun.
When John Oliver — who once again won a Variety Talk Emmy — paid tribute to her during his acceptance speech. He brought to life the annual energy vacuum which is the address by the President of the Television Academy. And when “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” won Best Variety Special for his live poll show, O’Brien took the stage with the show’s crew.
“majority of The people behind me really deserve this Emmy right now,” Colbert said. But O’Brien deserves our praise for putting a note of chaos into a long night of predictable self-congratulation. Jeremy Agner
‘Mare of Easttown’ stunned ‘The Queen’s Gambit’… but not for long.
As has often been the case in recent years, the best limited series trophy looked to be the most glaring of the top awards, starting Sunday night. After the supporting actress and actor awards were snatched away by Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters, the picture for the somber HBO murder mystery “Mayor of Easttown” quickly turned sunny.
The series, which won praise for the look, feel, sound, and salty attitude of the people of Delaware County, PA, became a go-to appointment last spring. Chances of winning the top prize only increased when Kate Winslet won Best Actress for her role as the title character, Detective Mare Sheehan.
Like Anya Taylor-Joy’s addictive chess champion, however, “The Queen’s Gambit” was not easily defeated. Although it came up short in the acting categories, it won big on look and feel — a total of 11 Emmys, including directing, cinematography, editing, costume, make-up, and music — and went on to win the top limited series award. all deaf
Robin Thede melted.
HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” may not have won an Emmy against perennial hardware-collector “Saturday Night Live.” But in a matter of seconds, its star Robin Thede showed why he’s one of the biggest talents in TV comedy right now. His comically agitated reaction to the announcement was a sketch in itself, a testimony to the outlandish characters he presented on his show. It might be long before he takes her to the acceptance stage. James Ponywoczyk
Hamilton is not TV.
The Revolutionary War musical, which already won an Emmy for Recorded Variety Special (!), is a remarkable work of theater. It deservedly won Tony over for this.
Being caught on camera doesn’t make it television—at least not the kind of TV art that the Emmys should award over the likes of Bo Burnham’s “Inside,” a surprising and original treatment of alienation and digital overload in a year. The spectators spent time bouncing off the walls. James Ponywoczyk
Olivia Colman started a new royal tradition.
Olivia Colman’s Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown” sparked an unusual situation Sunday. Two different actors have now won that award for playing the same role in the same series.
Coleman took on the role for the third and fourth seasons of the popular Netflix series as part of a wider, preplanned turnaround of the show’s lead characters, meant to help better reflect their aging.
And so now, after a two-season turn as queen, goes Coleman. And Imelda Staunton will be stepping in for Seasons 5 and 6. We won’t know until next year if she will complete the royal Emmy trifecta. matt stevens
Scott Frank might still be there.
Beth Harmon spent less time on her victory speech than Scott Frank on multiple victories.
The co-creator of “The Queen’s Gambit,” who won an Emmy for directing in a limited series, played the play-off musical Not Once, Not Twice three times As he read from his acceptance essay. Twitter, as it is used to, Attention.
The series may be limited but the self-esteem of a creator? Maybe not. TV varies but the Emmys are eternal. Jeremy Agner
#Emmys #worst #moments
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.