Emmys 2021: How to watch online, and who’s nominated
The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), and streaming platforms like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, and HBO Max are poised for big wins. Cedric will host The Entertainer show, which will be broadcast live from outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to accommodate social distancing, which also means audiences will be limited to the nominees and their guests.
Where do I watch EMMYS?
This year, CBS will air the Emmys, so you can watch on your local CBS affiliate. The show will also be live streamed on CBS’s Paramount Plus streaming app. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up for a free trial of Paramount Plus to check out.
How can I watch Amy online?
There are plenty of options for watching the Emmys if you don’t have cable TV. You can watch via a streaming device connected to your television (Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku) in your Internet browser or by using Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV. These are paid services, but most offer free trial periods as well.
Who gets nominated for an Emmy?
Netflix series about the British monarchy Crown, and Disney Plus’ Mandalorian Each received 24 nominations, and Disney Plus’s Marvel show wandavision Received 23 nominations. apple tv plus comedy ted lasso Received 20 nominations for its new season, and HBO (unfortunately canceled) lovecraft country Received 18 nominations.
A few awards were handed out at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. Vulture Here is that list of winners.
Here’s who else might be taking Amy home tonight:
classic drama series
- bridgerton (Netflix)
- boys (Amazon Prime Video)
- Crown (Netflix)
- story of the maid (Hulu)
- lovecraft country (HBO)
- Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- to erect (FX)
- this is us (NBC)
lead actress in drama
- Uzo Aduba, in treatment
- Olivia Colman, Crown
- Emma Corinne, Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, story of the maid
- MJ Rodriguez, to erect
- Jurnee Smollett, lovecraft country
lead actor in a play
- Stirling K. brown, this is us
- Jonathan Majors, lovecraft country
- Josh O’Connor, Crown
- reggae-jean page, bridgerton
- billy porter, to erect
- Matthew Rice, Perry Mason
supporting actress in a play
- Gillian Anderson, Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, Crown
- Madeline Brewer, story of the maid
- Ann Dowd, story of the maid
- Ajonew Ellis, lovecraft country
- Emerald Fennel, Crown
- Yvonne Strahovski, story of the maid
- Samira Willey, story of the maid
supporting actor in a play
- Giancarlo Esposito, Mandalorian
- OT Fagbenal, story of the maid
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, Crown
- Max Minghella, story of the maid
- Chris Sullivan, this is us
- Bradley Whitford, story of the maid
- Michael K. Williams, lovecraft country
excellent comedy series
- black-ish (ABC)
- cobra moss (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- the flight attendant (HBO)
- hacks (HBO)
- Kominsky method (Netflix)
- pen15 (Hulu)
- ted lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Lead Actress in Comedy
- Eddie Bryant, high pitched
- Kelly Cuoco, the flight attendant
- Allison Janney, Mother
- Tracy Ellis Ross, black-ish
- jean smart, hacks
lead actor in a comedy
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Michael Douglas, Kominsky method
- William H. Massey, shamelesss
- Jason Sudeikis, ted lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Canon
supporting actress in comedy
- Eddie Bryant, saturday night live
- Hannah Einbinder, hacks
- Kate McKinnon, saturday night live
- Rosie Perez, the flight attendant
- Cecily Strong, saturday night live
- Juno Temple, ted lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, ted lasso
supporting actor in a comedy
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, hacks
- Brett Goldstein, ted lasso
- Brendan Hunt, ted lasso
- Nick Mohamed, ted lasso
- Paul Reiser, Kominsky method
- Jeremy Swift, ted lasso
- Kenan Thompson, saturday night live
- Bowen Yang, saturday night live
limited or anthology series
- i can destroy you
- easttown mare
- Queen’s Gambit
- underground Railroad
- wandavision
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Cynthia Erivo, Talent: Aretha
- Michaela Coyle, I May Destroy You
- Kate Winslet, easttown mare
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Queen’s Gambit
- Elizabeth Olsen, wandavision
the lead actor in a limited or anthology series or film
- Ewan Mcgregor, halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr., hamilton
- Hugh Grant, undo
- Paul Bettany, wandavision
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Renee Ellis Goldsberry, hamilton
- Philip Soo, hamilton
- Julian Nicholson, easttown mare
- jean smart, easttown mare
- Moses Ingram, Queen’s Gambit
- Katherine Hahn, wandavision
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Daveed Diggs, hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, i can destroy you
- Evan Peters, easttown mare
- Thomas Brody-Sangster, Queen’s Gambit
