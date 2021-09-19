Emmys 2021: How to watch online, and who’s nominated

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), and streaming platforms like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, and HBO Max are poised for big wins. Cedric will host The Entertainer show, which will be broadcast live from outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to accommodate social distancing, which also means audiences will be limited to the nominees and their guests.

Where do I watch EMMYS?

This year, CBS will air the Emmys, so you can watch on your local CBS affiliate. The show will also be live streamed on CBS’s Paramount Plus streaming app. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up for a free trial of Paramount Plus to check out.

How can I watch Amy online?

There are plenty of options for watching the Emmys if you don’t have cable TV. You can watch via a streaming device connected to your television (Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku) in your Internet browser or by using Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV. These are paid services, but most offer free trial periods as well.

Who gets nominated for an Emmy?

Netflix series about the British monarchy Crown, and Disney Plus’ Mandalorian Each received 24 nominations, and Disney Plus’s Marvel show wandavision Received 23 nominations. apple tv plus comedy ted lasso Received 20 nominations for its new season, and HBO (unfortunately canceled) lovecraft country Received 18 nominations.

A few awards were handed out at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. Vulture Here is that list of winners.

Here’s who else might be taking Amy home tonight:

classic drama series

bridgerton (Netflix)

boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Crown (Netflix)

story of the maid (Hulu)

lovecraft country (HBO)

Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

to erect (FX)

this is us (NBC)

lead actress in drama

Uzo Aduba, in treatment

Olivia Colman, Crown

Emma Corinne, Crown

Elisabeth Moss, story of the maid

MJ Rodriguez, to erect

Jurnee Smollett, lovecraft country

lead actor in a play

Stirling K. brown, this is us

Jonathan Majors, lovecraft country

Josh O’Connor, Crown

reggae-jean page, bridgerton

billy porter, to erect

Matthew Rice, Perry Mason

supporting actress in a play

Gillian Anderson, Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, Crown

Madeline Brewer, story of the maid

Ann Dowd, story of the maid

Ajonew Ellis, lovecraft country

Emerald Fennel, Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, story of the maid

Samira Willey, story of the maid

supporting actor in a play

Giancarlo Esposito, Mandalorian

OT Fagbenal, story of the maid

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, Crown

Max Minghella, story of the maid

Chris Sullivan, this is us

Bradley Whitford, story of the maid

Michael K. Williams, lovecraft country

excellent comedy series

black-ish (ABC)

cobra moss (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

the flight attendant (HBO)

hacks (HBO)

Kominsky method (Netflix)

pen15 (Hulu)

ted lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Lead Actress in Comedy

Eddie Bryant, high pitched

Kelly Cuoco, the flight attendant

Allison Janney, Mother

Tracy Ellis Ross, black-ish

jean smart, hacks

lead actor in a comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, Kominsky method

William H. Massey, shamelesss

Jason Sudeikis, ted lasso

Kenan Thompson, Canon

supporting actress in comedy

Eddie Bryant, saturday night live

Hannah Einbinder, hacks

Kate McKinnon, saturday night live

Rosie Perez, the flight attendant

Cecily Strong, saturday night live

Juno Temple, ted lasso

Hannah Waddingham, ted lasso

supporting actor in a comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, hacks

Brett Goldstein, ted lasso

Brendan Hunt, ted lasso

Nick Mohamed, ted lasso

Paul Reiser, Kominsky method

Jeremy Swift, ted lasso

Kenan Thompson, saturday night live

Bowen Yang, saturday night live

limited or anthology series

i can destroy you

easttown mare

Queen’s Gambit

underground Railroad

wandavision

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cynthia Erivo, Talent: Aretha

Michaela Coyle, I May Destroy You

Kate Winslet, easttown mare

Anya Taylor-Joy, Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, wandavision

the lead actor in a limited or anthology series or film

Ewan Mcgregor, halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., hamilton

Hugh Grant, undo

Paul Bettany, wandavision

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renee Ellis Goldsberry, hamilton

Philip Soo, hamilton

Julian Nicholson, easttown mare

jean smart, easttown mare

Moses Ingram, Queen’s Gambit

Katherine Hahn, wandavision

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie