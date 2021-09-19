Emmys 2021: Timings, Details & How to Watch

Dolly Parton and Danielle Levy will distribute the statues. Michael K Williams may posthumously win his first Emmy for “Lovecraft Country.” A streaming service may eventually top the final scorecard.

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are sure to have both drama and comedy, which will mostly be an in-person version of the show. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, comedian and star of CBS’s “The Neighborhood,” the awards will be presented Sunday night in Los Angeles in front of a limited audience, and honor the pandemic-era television programs that got us through lockdown.

According to the Television Academy, there will be only about 500 guests this year, which is fewer than several thousand compared to previous years. Attendees will be seated at tables instead of in traditional theater rows, and must be vaccinated. They will also be required to wear a mask when they are not on camera.