Emmys 2021: Timings, Details & How to Watch
Dolly Parton and Danielle Levy will distribute the statues. Michael K Williams may posthumously win his first Emmy for “Lovecraft Country.” A streaming service may eventually top the final scorecard.
The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are sure to have both drama and comedy, which will mostly be an in-person version of the show. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, comedian and star of CBS’s “The Neighborhood,” the awards will be presented Sunday night in Los Angeles in front of a limited audience, and honor the pandemic-era television programs that got us through lockdown.
According to the Television Academy, there will be only about 500 guests this year, which is fewer than several thousand compared to previous years. Attendees will be seated at tables instead of in traditional theater rows, and must be vaccinated. They will also be required to wear a mask when they are not on camera.
Most acceptance speeches will be given in person; However, some of the nominated shows based overseas are organizing their own events and will be visible via satellite feed. Among them is the Netflix drama “The Crown,” whose cast and producers are holding a ceremony in London, as did “Shit’s Creek” in Toronto last year.
Only shows that can debut new episodes between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, so fans of shows like “Loki” will have to wait another year.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time do the festivities start?
Celebrations begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific. On television, CBS is the official broadcaster. You can watch online through cbs.com if you have a cable login, or through the CBS app if you’re a CBS subscriber.
The show will also air live and on demand on the streaming service Paramount+, which is one of the cheapest options for streaming the Emmys. Paramount+ offers a one-week free trial or starts at $5 per month. Other livestreaming services that provide access to the channel include Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV or Fubo TV. All require a subscription that starts at $65 per month, though many are offering a free trial.
Is there a red carpet?
This year’s attendees will still have a chance to grace the red carpet, though limited with only a dozen media outlets. Cable channel E! Preshow entertainment and then red carpet coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, 1:30 p.m. Pacific. The livestream from the red carpet will be available on People and Entertainment Weekly’s websites starting at 7 p.m. and 4 p.m. Pacific.
Who will present?
Among the nearly 50 stars are Annaleigh Ashford, Annie Murphy, Awkwafina, Ava DuVernay, Catherine O’Hara, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Levy, Dolly Parton, Eugene Levy, Gayle King, Jada Pinkett-Smith, LL. Kool J, Michael Douglas, Misty Copeland, Patrick Stewart, Stephen Colbert and Taraji P. Henson. Reggie Watts, band leader on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, will serve as DJ for the evening, and R&B artists Leon Bridges and John Batiste of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will perform a special “In Memoriam”. “will perform. Song by Bridges.
What should you look for?
“The Crown” held the most nominations, with Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” with 24 each, and the Disney+ Marvel series “WandaVision” with 23 nominations. Apple TV+’s sleeper-hit comedy “Ted Lasso” starring Jason Sudeikis as an incurable hopeful soccer coach earned 20 nominations, a record for the first season of a comedy series. While it may not match last year’s record for “Shit’s Creek”, it is possible that “Ted Lasso” and especially Sudeikis, who created the show and was nominated for both acting and writing, are home. I could have won many awards.
If the Creative Arts Emmys awarded last Sunday are any indication, Netflix may be having a good night, thanks to “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” The streaming service garnered 34 technical awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, compared to 13 for Disney+ and the perennial Emmys heavyweight HBO and 10 for its streaming service, HBO Max. Netflix’s dominance all but guarantees that it will win more Emmys than any other TV network, studio, or streaming platform.
#Emmys #Timings #Details #Watch
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.