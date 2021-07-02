Emoji keyboard 3.4.3139 APK for Android – Download

Download Emoji keyboard – Cute Emoticons, GIF, Stickers APK v3.4.3139. With Emoji Keyboard you can now type cool emojis and emoticons in your communications on Messages, Texts, Emails, Notes. Various funny emojis and text emoticons can be sent by simply tap of the finger. Also offers the Emoji production feature to help you choose the right Emoji from Emoji dictionary.

Features:

Sticker & GIF Keyboard:

With its new keyboard feature, send various stickers, clip arts and Gifs to any of your social media apps.

Allows user to choose from a wide range of animated GIFs like the following.

Photo GIFs

Cat GIFs

Emotion GIFs

Custom and Photo Keyboard:

The app offers users to choose from 100+ keyboard themes that decorate your keyboards in different styles. New themes are delivered via update weekly.

Make your text and fonts look more cool than ever; choose from 100+ keyboard fonts.

Offers users to personalize their own keyboard color, font and key strike sound.

To set a background for the keyboard, choose a picture either from gallery or camera roll.

Allows user to resize the keyboard size from One Handed mode to Split Style for phone or tablet layout.

Also offers the unique feature of making a music keyboard

Faster typing:

Input by sliding, allows user to input a key swiftly by sliding your finger over it.

To get rid of typos, app offers smart auto correction and word prediction features.

With apps’ Voice Board feature you can now type in a message by voice alone.

Bilingual Keyboards:

The app is a state of the art that offers users to experience Bilingual keyboards that have almost over 50+ languages. Few of the main languages held in its dictionary are English(US)(UK), Portuguese(Brazil)(Portugal), Spanish, Germany, Ukrainian, Thailand, Turkish etc.

Offers different layouts like QWERTY Keyboard AZERTY keyboard

The app now offers the Bashkir language keyboards too.