Sports

Emory Jones, former Florida QB, lands at Arizona State with huge NIL deal

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Emory Jones, former Florida QB, lands at Arizona State with huge NIL deal
Written by admin
Emory Jones, former Florida QB, lands at Arizona State with huge NIL deal

Emory Jones, former Florida QB, lands at Arizona State with huge NIL deal

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Less than two months after his name appeared on the NCAA’s transfer portal, former Florida quarterback Emery Jones has a new home. The former Gator is going to the state of Arizona and once there, he will cash in.

According to Chris Carpman of SunDevilSource.com, Jones is rumored to be using U 75,000 and a car in exchange for marketing opportunities with ASU. Jones’ contract falls under the NCAA’s most talked about name, image, and similar umbrella, which sees donors pour money and materials into the pockets of student-athletes. This is considered to be the largest NIL deal ever obtained by a Sun Devil.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Florida quarterback Emery Jones (5) throws a pass against Vanderbilt in the first half of the NCAA College football game on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.

Florida quarterback Emery Jones (5) throws a pass against Vanderbilt in the first half of the NCAA College football game on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
(AP Photo / Felan M. Ebenhack)

Outlook’s Alejandro Avila released details of an NIL deal secured by Texas’ Bijan Robinson on Thursday evening that included the use of a Lamborghini.

Last week, University of Miami basketball threatened to transfer or enter the NBA Draft if it did not increase compensation in its NIL contract – the result of a new teammate earning $ 400,000 per year, and getting a car.

Florida quarterback Emery Jones (5) was hit by LSU defensive end BJ Ozulari (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game at Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Florida quarterback Emery Jones (5) was hit by LSU defensive end BJ Ozulari (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game at Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
(AP Photo / Matthew Hinton)

READ Also  Tuberville excited for USFL's start, offers advice to players looking for shot at the pros

Jones has been with the Gators for four seasons, working as a backup QB until last fall. Once obsessed as a starter (he took the first snap under center in 12 of 13 games), Jones improved despite a disappointing season ending with a Florida 6-7 record. Redshirt Jr. threw more than 2,700 yards and 19 touchdowns against 13 picks. His 759 racing yards led the team.

Now in the state of Arizona, Jones would seem to be the preferred adversary to be the top signal caller. The Sun Devils lost three-year starter Jaden Daniels to LSU earlier this year.

File - Arizona State Quarterback Jaden Daniels (5) beat Richard White (3) in the first quarter of the NCAA College football game on November 20, 2021, Corvalis, Ore. Former Arizona state quarterback Daniels is moving to LSU, where he will compete in a wide open competition with the Tigers to star coach Brian Kelly in his first season.

File – Arizona State Quarterback Jaden Daniels (5) beat Richard White (3) in the first quarter of the NCAA College football game on November 20, 2021, Corvalis, Ore. Former Arizona state quarterback Daniels is moving to LSU, where he will compete in a wide open competition with the Tigers to star coach Brian Kelly in his first season.
(AP Photo / Andy Nelson, file)

If he doesn’t drop any of the other five QBs on the Sun Devils list, he’ll be among the NCAA’s best compensated backups.

#Emory #Jones #Florida #lands #Arizona #State #huge #NIL #deal

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment