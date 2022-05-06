Emory Jones, former Florida QB, lands at Arizona State with huge NIL deal



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Less than two months after his name appeared on the NCAA’s transfer portal, former Florida quarterback Emery Jones has a new home. The former Gator is going to the state of Arizona and once there, he will cash in.

According to Chris Carpman of SunDevilSource.com, Jones is rumored to be using U 75,000 and a car in exchange for marketing opportunities with ASU. Jones’ contract falls under the NCAA’s most talked about name, image, and similar umbrella, which sees donors pour money and materials into the pockets of student-athletes. This is considered to be the largest NIL deal ever obtained by a Sun Devil.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Outlook’s Alejandro Avila released details of an NIL deal secured by Texas’ Bijan Robinson on Thursday evening that included the use of a Lamborghini.

Last week, University of Miami basketball threatened to transfer or enter the NBA Draft if it did not increase compensation in its NIL contract – the result of a new teammate earning $ 400,000 per year, and getting a car.

Jones has been with the Gators for four seasons, working as a backup QB until last fall. Once obsessed as a starter (he took the first snap under center in 12 of 13 games), Jones improved despite a disappointing season ending with a Florida 6-7 record. Redshirt Jr. threw more than 2,700 yards and 19 touchdowns against 13 picks. His 759 racing yards led the team.

Now in the state of Arizona, Jones would seem to be the preferred adversary to be the top signal caller. The Sun Devils lost three-year starter Jaden Daniels to LSU earlier this year.

If he doesn’t drop any of the other five QBs on the Sun Devils list, he’ll be among the NCAA’s best compensated backups.