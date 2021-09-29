Emotional fans remember Siddharth’s moments as Bigg Boss 13 completes two years Unseen photos of Siddharth Shukla Shahnaz

As the time for the launch of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ draws near, fans are getting more and more emotional. He remembers Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill. Siddharth and Shahnaz first met in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. ‘Bigg Boss 13’ went on-air 2 years ago on September 29 (Bigg Boss 13 completed 2 years). That is, Siddharth and Shahnaz first met on September 29.

Fans liked the duo of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz in ‘Bigg Boss’ so much that they started calling them ‘Sidnaj’. The sour-sweet pranks of Siddharth and Shahnaz had enchanted everyone’s heart. Now fans are remembering those moments.





Thus began the Siddharth-Shahnaz series



Shahnaz initially liked Paras Chhabra. But when Paras Chhabra was attracted to Mahira Sharma in the house of Bigg Boss, Shahnaz started talking to Siddharth Shukla to envy her. But gradually they became friends. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Relationships are deepening, got a bad look

‘Bigg Boss 13’ ended, but Sydnaz’s cycle went on. Shahnaz openly admits that she is in love with Siddharth Shukla and wants to marry him. But Siddhartha kept calling him his friend. Although Siddharth did not openly propose to Shahnaz, he also knew what Shahnaz meant for him. Today, when Siddharth Shukla is not in this world, fans are missing all the moments of ‘Sidnaj’. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2, 2021. Since then, Shahnaz has been in deep shock and away from social media.

Fans are remembering that moment now

Fans are remembering the promises made by Siddharth Shukla to Shahnaz in the house of Bigg Boss. Those moments are remembered when he always saved Sehnaz and explained to everyone. I also remember the occasion when Siddharth Shukla told Shahnaz that if he ever had any problem in his life, he should call him. He will always be with them and support them. Fans remembering Siddharth are sharing beautiful and beautiful moments of Sydnaz on social media.