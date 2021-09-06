Emotional post for Shahnaz Father Siddharth: Shehnaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Siddharth Shukla broke by death pen

Actor Siddharth Shukla is no longer with us and no one can believe it. On the one hand, the family and fans are broken by Siddharth’s grief, while Shehnaz Gill has lost his senses. Recently, it was reported that Shahnaz has not been eating or sleeping well since Siddharth passed away. The same is true of Shahnaz’s father Santokh Singh and brother Shahbaz.

Shahnaz’s father Santokh Singh has shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering Siddharth. Fans are getting emotional after reading this post and asking them about Shahnaz’s condition. Santokh Singh shared an old selfie of himself with Siddharth Shukla and wrote together, ‘I can’t believe it. You will always be in my heart. ‘



Earlier, he had shared a blank and white picture of Siddhartha, on which it was written, ‘The truth of life is just that, a person becomes a memory in a moment. We will miss you so much ‘



Read: Smiling face and funny moments with mother, unseen photos of Siddharth Shukla in Brahma Kumari



Please tell that Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on 2nd September. Sources close to the police said that Siddharth was feeling unwell on September 2 at 3.30 am. He told his mother that he was feeling unwell. Then his mother drank water and put him to sleep. But Siddharth did not get up in the morning. The family doctor who came home declared Siddharth Shukla dead.

Read: Four days after Siddharth Shukla’s death, family issues statement, appeals to fans

Some reports claimed that Shahnaz was with Siddharth Shukla at the time of his death. At night, when Siddharth was feeling unwell, he asked Shahnaz to stay next to him and patted him on the back. Meanwhile Siddharth fell asleep and did not wake up again. Shahnaz also caught her eye and in the morning when she saw that Siddharth’s body was completely cold, she cried. Shahnaz is shocked by Siddharth’s death. According to reports, Shahnaz and Siddharth were to get married in December this year. According to some reports, it is claimed that they are involved and preparations for the wedding are underway.

Read: Video: Jasleen Matharu admitted to hospital after Siddharth Shukla leaves, video surfaced

An online prayer meeting of Siddharth Shukla was held on September 6, which gave a glimpse of the memorable moments the actor spent in Brahmakumari. Along with the family, Siddhartha was associated with Shukla’s Brahmakumari. This year too, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, he had gone there and tied rakhi.

After the death of Siddharth Shukla, the fans got upset and got their hands tattooed

Death of Siddharth Shukla: Rahul Mahajan spoke about the condition of the cemetery