Emotional tribute to Bigg Boss Siddharth Shukla: ‘Bigg Boss’ remembers Siddharth Shukla, emotional Karan Johar says – Hard to believe – Special tribute to Bigg Boss ott Siddharth Shukla Emotional Karan Johar says can’t be numb

On September 5, there was a special episode of ‘Sunday Ka War’ of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, in which the host Karan Johar became emotional by remembering Siddharth Shukla. The show started with a video of Siddharth Shukla’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’ journey, which made everyone emotional.

Karan Johar, who worked with Siddharth Shukla in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, got emotional when he remembered her. He said, ‘Siddharth Shukla, a face, a name that has become an integral part of all our lives. A favorite member of the Bigg Boss family..who was a friend of many people in the film industry, not just me, all of a sudden he left us all. None of us can believe it so far.



‘I’m completely numb, I can’t believe it’

The sudden demise of Siddharth Shukla came as a shock to Karan Johar. He was one of her best friends. Remembering Siddhartha, Karan further said, ‘I am completely numb. Can’t be sure. Sid was a good boy. Was a wonderful friend. There was one person who was very nice to be around. His positivity and Smita won millions of hearts. Proof of how popular Siddharth Shukla was is his millions of fans. How much people loved him. Siddhartha Shukla Rest in peace. You will miss Siddharth Shukla very much. We will miss you very much. At the moment, you and I need a lot of strength to keep the show going.



Siddharth came with Shahnaz in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

A few weeks ago, Siddharth Shukla also appeared in ‘Sunday Ka War’ with Shahnaz Gill. After that she had a lot of fun with Karan Johar. After paying homage to Siddharth, Karan Johar somehow started ‘Sunday Ka War’. We will tell you that the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ have not been told anything about the death of Siddharth Shukla. They are not even aware of what is going on in the outside world at the moment.

Nishant Bhatt was seen talking about Siddharth

However, in a recent episode, Nishant Bhatt suddenly appeared talking about Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gil. He was saying that if any contestant has fought to prove his point in front of Salman Khan, he is the only Siddharth Shukla and he had watched that episode 3 times.

Death on September 2, fans are helpless

Please tell that Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on 2nd September. His death has left the family and fans in a bad mood. Shahnaz Gill is still in shock. In ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Shahnaz was friends with Siddharth and at that time Shahnaz also started liking him. Even after the show ended, Siddharth and Shahnaz’s bond remained.

