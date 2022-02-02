Emphasis on providing basic facilities to the common people in the budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the thrust of the Union Budget, presented in Parliament on Tuesday, is to provide basic amenities to the poor, middle class and youth and connect them with sustainable income solutions. Addressing the program ‘Self-reliant Economy’ organized by the BJP on the general budget of the year 2022-23, the Prime Minister also said that it is very important that India should become self-reliant and a modern India should be built on its foundation. He said that as the whole world had changed after the Second World War, in the same way, after the Corona epidemic, there is a possibility of many changes in the world and a new world order will be ready.

Addressing the program through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that due to the decisions taken by the government in the last seven years, policies made and reforms in the earlier policies, India’s economy is expanding continuously today. He said that seven-eight years ago India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was one lakh 10 thousand crore rupees. Today the economy of India is around two lakh 30 thousand crores. He said that this is the time for fresh preparation, new opportunities and fulfillment of new resolutions for India.

The Prime Minister said that it has been announced in the budget that this year about four crore rural households will be given piped water connections. More than 60 thousand crore rupees will be spent on this. He said that the emphasis of this budget is also on providing basic facilities to the poor, middle class and youth and connecting them with permanent solutions of income. Referring to the Ken-Betwa river linking scheme, he said that a provision of thousands of crores has been made for this in the budget this time and it will also change the picture of Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He said that in the last budget, we ensured the facility of Kisan Rail and Kisan Udan and now Kisan Drone is going to become the new companion of the farmer.

The Prime Minister said that many things have been spread about Minimum Support Price (MSP), but the government has made record purchases on MSP in the last years. Talking about paddy only, farmers are expected to get more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore as MSP in this season. He said that every year lakhs of crores of rupees are sent abroad to buy edible oil. Special schemes are being implemented for this benefit to the farmers of the country.

He said that a big campaign is going on continuously to make Annadata a power donor, through which help is being given to install solar power equipment in the field itself. Now we are working on the natural farming corridor. In Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, a five kilometer wide natural farming corridor will be created on the banks of the Ganges. Referring to the announcement of the Parvatmala project in the budget, Modi said that this would lead to expansion of modern connectivity and modern infrastructure in the Himalayan regions.