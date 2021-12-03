Emphasizing Tests, Biden Vows to Fight Omicron With ‘Science and Speed’



Much is unknown about Omicron, which was spotted by scientists in South Africa last week and is now known to be present in more than 30 countries. There are mutations that scientists believe could spread more rapidly and lead to more successful infections in vaccinated or previously infected people, although no features have yet been confirmed.

Experts welcomed the new emphasis on Mr Biden’s testing. Dr. Michael Mina, a former Harvard University epidemiologist who is strongly advocating for more use of the test, said it could be used as a medical device to find out if someone is sick and as a public health tool. One person is contagious and others are at risk.

Coronavirus (epidemic) all over the country (or across the continent): important things to know 1 card out of 4 Biden’s Winter Covid Plan. Upon arrival in Omicron US, President Biden announced a new epidemic policy that includes hundreds of family-centered vaccination sites, booster shots for all adults, new test requirements for international travelers, and insurance reimbursement for in-house tests. Changing views on boosters among experts. For months, many public health experts have opposed plans to bring covid booster shots to all adults. But as Omicron benefits, researchers are changing their minds and now believe that shots can provide the best protection against new types.

“Testing is a cornerstone of public health, especially in epidemics,” he said. Meena, who is now eMed, is the chief science officer of a company that makes home tests, he said. “But for unknown reasons, we still consider it primarily as a medical device.”

Under the president’s plan, home-based tests will be reimbursed for 150 million Americans with private insurance early next year. To ensure access for those who lack insurance or are covered by Medicaid, the administration intends to distribute an additional 25 million trials at community health centers and rural hospitals treating low-income patients.

Experts have envisioned a world where people can test themselves as soon as symptoms show up – and then, if they are positive, go to isolation and seek treatment with new antiviral drugs. Early testing is important because antivirals work best when symptoms appear. The White House says it has pre-ordered 13 million courses of antiviral treatment. Merck and Pfizer are seeking emergency authorization for their antiviral pills.

In the United States, a shortage of supplies has made domestic testing relatively difficult. Dr. of Emory University. Del Rio said that instead of going through the difficult process of getting people reimbursed for the tests, “we should just subsidize them and make them incredibly cheap.”

In the UK, they mentioned, fast trials are free, and in Germany they cost customers $ 1 each. In the United States, tests are usually sold in two packs, with prices ranging from $ 14 to $ 34.