World

Empire State Building celebrates 91 years

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Empire State Building celebrates 91 years
Written by admin
Empire State Building celebrates 91 years

Empire State Building celebrates 91 years

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — One of the world’s most iconic skyscrapers celebrated 91 years on Sunday.

The Empire State Building opened its doors on May 1, 1931.

The 102-story Midtown building draws more than 4 million visitors each year.

The building puts on a show night after night with dazzling light displays to highlight humanitarian causes, celebrations, and holidays.

On Sunday, the building was lit up in green to observe Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

ALSO READ | Fight at Garden State Plaza food court causes panic, evacuation

EMBED >More News Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Paramus.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Empire #State #Building #celebrates #years

READ Also  Biden to headline renewed White House Correspondents' Dinner

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment