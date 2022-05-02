Empire State Building celebrates 91 years



MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — One of the world’s most iconic skyscrapers celebrated 91 years on Sunday.

The Empire State Building opened its doors on May 1, 1931.

The 102-story Midtown building draws more than 4 million visitors each year.

The building puts on a show night after night with dazzling light displays to highlight humanitarian causes, celebrations, and holidays.

On Sunday, the building was lit up in green to observe Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

ALSO READ | Fight at Garden State Plaza food court causes panic, evacuation

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11807483"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11807483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Paramus.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo